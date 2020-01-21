The House continued, “The Framers deliberately drafted a Constitution that allows the Senate to remove Presidents who, like President Trump, abuse their power to cheat in elections, betray our national security, and ignore checks and balances. That President Trump believes otherwise, and insists he is free to engage in such conduct again, only highlights the continuing threat he poses to the Nation if allowed to remain in office.”

The House ridicules Trump’s defense that he is entitled to refuse to turn over documents and allow witnesses to testify. (“President Trump cannot have it both ways. His Answer directly disputes key facts. He must either surrender all evidence relevant to the facts he has disputed or concede the facts as charged. Otherwise, this impeachment trial will fall far short of the American system of justice.”)

Simply throwing around terms like “hoax” does not amount to a legal argument, nor is it true, the House explains. (“The House has fulfilled its constitutional duty. Now, Senators must honor their own Oaths by holding a fair trial with all relevant evidence.”)

“[Trump’s lawyers] spent months claiming the Democrats’ arguments about what happened were wrong,” said former prosecutor Mimi Rocah. “But they can’t deny the facts anymore, so [they] have fallen back to a claim there’s no chargeable statutory crime, so that’s not impeachable. That’s wrong as a matter of law and common sense.”

Specifically on the article concerning abuse of power, the House blows apart Trump’s argument that the July 25 call was “perfect.” In fact, the call’s transcript “shows, first and foremost, that he solicited a foreign power to announce two politically motivated investigations that would benefit him personally. It also indicates that he linked these investigations to the release of military assistance: on the call, he responded to President [Volodymyr] Zelensky’s inquiries about U.S. military support by pressing him to ‘do us a favor though’ and pursue President Trump’s desired political investigations.” Contrary to Trump’s false assertion that he raised “corruption” in the call, “that word appears nowhere in the record of the call, despite the urging of his national security staff.”

The House dismisses Trump’s own denials as self-serving and the Ukrainians’ refusal to accuse Trump as a matter of military and political survival. As for the aid, Trump released it “after he was caught red-handed. And he still has not met with [Ukrainian] President Zelensky at the White House, which Ukraine has long sought to demonstrate United States support in the face of Russian aggression.”

The House argues: “The President also asserts that Article I does not state an impeachable offense. In his view, the American people are powerless to remove a President for corruptly using his Office to cheat in the next election by soliciting and coercing a foreign power to sabotage a rival and spread conspiracy theories helpful to the President. This is the argument of a monarch, with no basis in the Constitution.” The House is correct in pointing out that Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and the House Judiciary Committee during the Watergate investigation — not to mention the Supreme Court — all agree. “He is the Framers’ worst nightmare come to life,” the House concludes.

On the obstruction of Congress, the House’s response is terse. “No President or other official in the history of the Republic has ever ordered others to defy an impeachment subpoena; Presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton all allowed their most senior advisors to give testimony to Congressional investigators,” the House states. “Nor has any President or other official himself defied such a subpoena — except for President Nixon, who, like President Trump, faced an article of impeachment for Obstruction of Congress.”

The House dismisses the White House’s five baseless arguments:

First, the impeachment inquiry was properly authorized and Congressional subpoenas do not require a vote of the full House. Second, President Trump’s blanket and categorical defiance of the House stemmed from his unilateral decision not to “participate” in the impeachment investigation, not from any legal assertion. Third, President Trump never actually asserted executive privilege, a limited doctrine that has never been accepted as a basis for defying impeachment subpoenas. . . . Fourth, the President’s invocation of “absolute immunity” fails because this fictional doctrine has been rejected by every court to consider it in similar circumstances; President Trump extended it far beyond any understanding by prior Presidents; and it offers no explanation for his across-the-board refusal to turn over every single document subpoenaed. Finally, the President’s lawyers have argued in court that it is constitutionally forbidden for the House to seek judicial enforcement of its subpoenas, even as they now argue in the Senate that the House is required to seek such enforcement.

The brief effortlessly disposes of the president’s arguments because they are not actual arguments. The president’s lawyers offer a set of talking points that require one to suspend logic, decline to read both the Constitution and the documents Trump relies upon, and to ignore the Senate’s obligation to conduct a fair trial. Trump’s lawyers are providing an excuse, not a legal or factual basis for acquittal.

The arguments and the facts are not balanced between the two sides. It is not a close call. The president offers no facts because he has none. His argument boils down to the autocratic claim that he can do whatever he pleases.

The feckless Republicans can reject that unprecedented and anti-constitutional claim, or they can go along with specious arguments. The House dares them to do the latter. The majority of Republicans will no doubt turn a blind eye toward evidence and simply parrot the anti-historical mantras. In doing so, they reveal themselves and their party to be constitutional frauds and timorous Trump lackeys. The president’s vassals will never again pass the straight-face test when they present themselves as guardians of the rule of law.