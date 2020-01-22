As a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist for more than 15 years and as the medical director of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, I know how much is at stake for my patients when access to health care is threatened.

I recently took care of a West African patient who suffered many horrors as a political prisoner before fleeing her country, leaving behind her three children and sister. While trying to make her way to the United States, she endured additional horrors, including a rape that resulted in pregnancy. After having lost everything, she finally made it to the District, where she sought care at our health center to end the pregnancy that resulted from her assault. Despite all she had been through, she was determined to start her life over and, for her, ending the pregnancy was an integral part of that process. As I listened to the devastating trauma my patient had endured, I saw in her eyes a strength and resilience that reinforced to me yet again why I do this work.

I became an OB/GYN because I wanted to support women during life’s most important moments. I trained for many years to become the best possible physician and to advocate for all of my patients. I understand fully the complexity that surrounds abortion care, but banning access to abortion and stigmatizing those who provide abortions hurts my patients and has lasting effects on the entire community’s health.

When providers are punished or are afraid of being punished for providing abortions, patients lose the experts they need. This puts reproductive health care further out of reach of those who already face tremendous obstacles, including my patients who are people of color, people with low incomes, young people and LGBTQ+ and gender-expansive communities.

The District is already facing a maternal mortality crisis, with mortality rates that are double the national average and a community of black women who are disproportionately impacted. While our local elected leaders are working to find solutions to this growing crisis, they must also work to protect access to abortion care. We must ensure that access to any type of health care does not depend upon a person’s age, race, location or socioeconomic status.

Yet as our local representatives are working to expand access to health care, they are doing so against a backdrop of dangerous antiabortion policies across the country. There have been nearly 500 abortion restrictions enacted since 2011. And the case that the Supreme Court will hear in a couple months is unfortunately just one of dozens of cases making their way through the courts that are seeking to roll back the reproductive rights of my patients. Just a few days ago, 207 members of Congress signed an amicus brief to the court calling the right to abortion guaranteed by Roe “unworkable.” Here in the District, we need the council to pass lasting protection for abortion access for my patients now.

This was what I conveyed in my testimony before the D.C. Council Committee on Government Operations last month in a hearing on the Strengthening Reproductive Health Protections Amendment Act of 2019. This bill, authored by Council member David Grosso (I-At Large) and supported by a majority of the council, would take the exact step we need at this urgent moment: codifying abortion access for D.C. residents and ensuring that health-care providers are protected from employment discrimination for providing abortion.