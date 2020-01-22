Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Wednesday that any deal with Republicans on a witness trade is “off the table.”

“I think that’s off the table,” Schumer said when asked whether he would agree to a trade of Hunter Biden’s testimony for that of Bolton. “First of all, the Republicans have the right to bring in any witness they want. They haven’t wanted to. And that trade is not on the table.”

His remarks echoed those of [Rep. Adam] Schiff, who earlier told reporters, “Trials aren’t trades for witnesses.”