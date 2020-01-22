United Nations human rights investigators have concluded that an account belonging to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent an infected video to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, triggering a massive extraction of data from the billionaire’s cell phone.The report by human rights investigators Agnes Callamard and David Kaye says the forensic evidence found in Bezos’s phone “suggests the possible involvement of the Crown Prince in surveillance of Mr. Bezos, in an effort to influence, if not silence, The Washington Post’s reporting on Saudi Arabia.”
MBS, don’t forget, is a good friend of Jared Kushner.
* Will Bunch has a good Twitter thread xplaining how all the many tendrils of the Bezos/MBS story might fit together.
* Jennifer Agiesta has a new CNN poll showing Sanders pulling ahead of Biden nationally. I’m skeptical.
* Here’s the Biden campaign’s video answer to all the Republican charges about what he did in Ukraine.
* The Center for American Progress helpfully tallies up numerous examples of public officials who lost their jobs and in some cases (gasp!!!) were even convicted after breaking the law, which Trump almost certainly did in the Ukraine scandal. -- gs
* Jennifer Rubin explains how the buffoonish performance of Trump’s lawyers should be a lesson to John Roberts.
* Margaret Sullivan skewers the absurd restrictions Senate Republicans have put on how the press can report the impeachment trial.
* Jonathan Cohn has a helpful Q&A about all the health care issues being raised by the Democratic primary.
* Tara Golshan looks at how Maryland has tried to cut health care costs, and why it might be a model for the nation.
* Paul Starr says the Harvey Weinstein story is showing how much power the wealthy have to stifle the truth.