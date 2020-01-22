After the couple announced their decision to step back from royal duties and spend time in North America, a poll found that more than 60 percent of Canadians would support Harry being appointed the country’s governor general, serving as the representative of the queen. On the other hand, another survey found that 73 percent of Canadians do not wish to pay for the couple’s security costs (though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have already agreed to foot some of the bill). While I genuinely applaud Canadians for their rare and fleeting desire for public parsimony, this strikes me as a particularly petty moment for it.

AD

AD

Meghan and Harry are an internationally famous pair who seem to be seeking a more independent, private environment to raise their child. And if current reports hold out, they think Canada is the country in which they can do this. I, for one, am chuffed. The couple’s mere presence would give Canada a degree of added prestige, attention and social capital.

Have you heard of an entity known as Destination Canada? I hadn’t. But the federal government spends $95.5 million on it annually, and it exists to somehow help the Canadian tourism industry. Harry and Meghan moving to Canada could generate more media attention and do more for Canadian tourism at a fraction of the cost.

Harry created the Invictus Games, a sporting competition for veterans, which was recently held in Toronto. And amid the royal fracas last week, Meghan quietly visited a women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. There is every indication that pair intends to do some good in their adopted home — possibly more good than many of the other celebrities driving up the rents.

AD

AD

At the same time, I doubt Harry and Meghan will do much to bolster monarchic sentiment in Canada. A 2010 poll by the Angus Reid Institute found that a solid majority of those surveyed would like to see an actual Canadian serve as the country’s head of state; only a third supported Canada remaining a monarchy.

Academics have tried to explain the weird relationship the Canadian people and state maintain with the British crown, the vagaries of which pop up in politics whenever a politician writes to the queen in a last-ditch attempt to overturn a piece of legislation properly approved by a democratically elected government. This, I am ashamed to admit, happens somewhat often, despite the fact that Canada has been an independent representative democracy since the reign of Queen Victoria.

Still, our constitutional monarchy with duly elected responsible government works well enough, and few Canadians would welcome the interminable process of altering the constitution to change the system. Queen Elizabeth II is a personal symbol of legitimate authority that cannot be sullied by the daily ugliness of partisan politics. Though Canadians are skeptical about monarchy, nearly 70 percent reported a “mostly favourable” opinion of the queen in 2010.

AD

AD

We will see how the considerably less popular Prince Charles fares in the future. But in the rituals of coronation, royal weddings and baptisms, we can find a set of traditions and symbols that connect us to the past and help form a shared national identity. These are probably more important in a place like Canada, which is remote, sparsely populated and ethnically, culturally and linguistically diverse.

For Harry and Meghan, Canada is the obvious choice for a quieter life, if that is what they choose over making their living off celebrity, starring in Netflix specials and moving to Los Angeles. This country also has a distinct media culture, and the journalistic bar for publishing information about a celebrity or politician's private life is high. Dirt and gossip must meet a standard of public interest that would seem unfathomable to press in the United States and Britain.

This is not to say their doings will go unreported — they have already issued a legal warning to the paparazzi after photos of Meghan were published in British newspapers this week — nor that they will not be subject to tut-tutting editorials. But I cannot imagine anyone devoting a reporter or photographer to follow the pair around for weeks or dig through their trash. And I can’t picture any of my colleagues thinking it wise or appropriate to grant countless column inches to Meghan’s estranged father, as the British tabloids have done.

AD

AD

So, while I don’t expect Meghan and Harry to inspire zeal for monarchic institutions in Canada, it may do the country’s charities and international profile some good to play host to the duke and duchess. And Canada might be able to offer the young family a wholesome, more private environs in which to live their lives.

But they should remember to pack proper winter jackets and mind the bears.