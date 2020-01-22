Non-facts and ridiculous legal arguments work in the hermetically sealed right-wing echo chamber, but when they come in contact with the real world and people outside the Trump cult, they crumble, revealing the intellectual and ethically vacuity of the people who advance them. That contact with reality began Tuesday, and it did not go well for Republican senators hoping for a fig leaf for their acquittal votes.

Given how things began, do not expect the gap in tone and content between the House managers and Trump lawyers to narrow. The House managers will proceed for three days, followed by Trump’s lawyers (who I have a difficult time imagining can carry on for 24 total hours with such a putrid case). Here is what to look for while watching the trial unfold:

AD

AD

First, senators, especially those who posture themselves as thoughtful moderates, may recoil from the blunderbuss approach coming from Trump’s side. They certainly are getting facts from the House, some of which may be new to Republicans who stay within the confines of the right-wing media bubble. Do senators begin to show irritation with Trump’s lawyers, complaining publicly or on background that they need a more professional presentation to justify their inevitable vote to acquit?

Second, as we saw on the first day, House managers are very adept at getting in a substantive presentation of evidence along with reasoned arguments in favor of allowing new witnesses and documents that have come to light since the House’s impeachment vote In his opening remarks, it was no accident that Rep. Adam B. Schiff, an impeachment manager and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, explained, “If you only get to see part of the evidence, if you only allow one side or the other a chance to present their full case, your verdict will be predetermined by the bias in the proceeding. … If the House cannot call witnesses or introduce documents and evidence, it’s not a fair trial. It’s not really a trial at all.” He reminded senators of the audience watching at home:

Americans all over the country are watching us right now. Imagine they’re on jury duty. And imagine the judge tells the jury that she’s been talking to the defendant and at the defendant’s request, the judge has agreed not to let the prosecution call any witnesses. Or introduce any documents. The judge and the defendant have agreed that the prosecutor may only read to the jury the dry transcripts of testimony before the grand jury. That’s it. Has anyone ever heard a judge describe such a proceeding and call it a fair trial — of course not. Of course not. That is not a trial, that is a mockery of a trial. ... So what does a fair trial look like in the context of impeachment? The short answer is, it looks like every other trial.

Do more Republicans take note of the frequent references to witnesses and documents hidden by the White House and surmise that, for their own political survival, they had better let in new evidence?

AD

AD

Third, the president, all the way from Davos, Switzerland, tweeted on Tuesday that we should “READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!” Democrats must appreciate how many Americans actually think there is something exculpatory in there. There is not. There is no mention of “corruption,” but there is a clear link (“I would like you to do us a favor though”) between military aid and the investigations for his personal benefit.

“I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it,” Trump said during a July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, immediately following mention of Javelin missiles. “I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike.” Later he brings up the Bidens. “The other thing, There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it. … It sounds horrible to me.”

We know that 90 minutes after this call, Mike Duffey, the political appointee responsible for national security at the Office of Management and Budget, sent out an email: “Based on guidance I have received and in light of the Administration’s plan to review assistance to Ukraine, including the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, please hold off on any additional [Defense Department] obligations of these funds, pending direction from that process.”

AD

AD

How effectively the transcript is presented and whether the House can get the substance of the Duffey email into the record will go a long way toward educating Americans who still have a hazy understanding of the basic facts. If the president’s lawyers’ object to the Duffey email evidence, House managers then have an opening to demand Duffey’s appearance.

In sum, as the trial goes on, look to see whether the Trump team’s demeanor and utter lack of evidence begins to weigh on senators; how effectively House managers set the stage for new witnesses and documents; and how the House presents the most damning evidence of all: Trump’s own words.

Read more: