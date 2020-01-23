“Credible news” in the TruNews universe includes anti-Semitism, as when Wiles, the outlet’s founder, ranted against impeachment last November. Calling the effort against Trump a “Jew coup,” Wiles riffed: “That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda. This ‘impeach Trump’ effort is a Jew coup and the American people better wake up to it really fast because this thing is moving now toward a vote in the House and then a trial in the Senate.”

AD

AD

About two months after that outburst, Wiles was standing in Davos, Switzerland, this week, broadcasting from the World Economic Forum. “We just want to thank President Trump and the White House for extending the invitation to be here,” Wiles said. “Your TruNews team was sitting in the audience, very close to the stage. We got to see the president up close, hear the entire speech, and we’re again just honored that we are here. The White House has treated all of the media with a lot of respect and professionalism and courtesy.”

Right Wing Watch highlighted the situation with a story titled, “Virulent Anti-Semite Rick Wiles Has Once Again Received White House Press Credentials.”

The White House Correspondents' Association (@WHCA), which does *NOT* make credentialing decisions, confirms to me that the White House credentialed the anti-Semitic TruNews.



WHCA says it is raising this issue with the WH. https://t.co/g6a09Rw8wG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 22, 2020

Jonathan Karl, the ABC News journalist who serves as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) told the Erik Wemple Blog on Wednesday, “We spotted them on a manifest that the White House had for Davos specifically and … I’ve brought that to the attention of the press office and I haven’t heard back.” On Thursday, Karl said he hadn’t gotten an on-the-record response.

AD

AD

The White House declined to comment on the record to the Erik Wemple Blog.

The TruNews scandalito is among the items bearing down on White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, the focus of this series. We launched it to provide insight into the activities of the press secretary because she has not held a formal White House press briefing since taking her post last summer. Her predecessor, Sarah Sanders, held the last one on March 11, 2019.

On Thursday, Grisham provided this list of her work:

Today: 7 AM: Look ahead phone calls Morning huddle with team Individual meetings with team: impeachment, social media, intern program, calendar TV bookings meeting Facetimed my son COS meeting Digital meeting Project for FLOTUS Review of press sec announcements Emails/text/phone calls w with reporters Meetings with reporters Met w POTUS prior to departure Met w impeachment team Researched what constitutes a news organization for a reporter Phone call w little sister Long term planning meeting for a comms event Upcoming interview logistics Ate some Mike n’ Ikes Meeting w speechwriting Planning to host my team for lunch tomorrow (pizza) to thank them for the long hours and hard work Monitored the colossal waste of time that is the impeachment sham Starting on my 5th cup of coffee because of said monitoring

Grisham has three jobs in the White House: press secretary, communications director and communications director for the first lady. We asked her to identify which duties fell into which baskets. She replied, “It is 100% of my job(s) — plural — period. If you do want some math I can tell you that I do three jobs for 1/3 the salary that it would normally cost taxpayers.”