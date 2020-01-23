Then-President-elect Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka were warned in 2016 that the family business was overcharging the nonprofit presidential inaugural committee — and let it happen anyway, according to a suit filed Wednesday by the Washington, D.C., attorney general.In the civil complaint, Attorney General Karl Racine charged the Trump inaugural committee and the Trump Organization with using around $1 million of charitable funds to improperly enrich the Trump family.
“My whole life I’ve been greedy, greedy, greedy. I’ve grabbed all the money I could get. I’m so greedy,” Trump said in 2016. “But now I want to be greedy for the United States.” Or, you know, not.
* Dan Diamond reports that the Trump administration is finalizing plans to turn Medicaid into block grants, which will inevitably result in coverage being cut back and unknown numbers of people losing their health insurance.
* Dahlia Lithwick explains why Americans are going to leave impeachment concluding that there’s no real truth to be found.
* Chris Taylor has a good piece arguing that Democrats may have supported the USMCA, but they should still try to thwart the rest of Trump’s trade agenda.
* John Stoehr offers a Twitter thread running through all the ways Trump is extremely guilty of both articles of impeachment, and noting that we’re neglecting the importance of the obstruction article.
* Laura Barrón-López reports on why other candidates have had such a hard time breaking Joe Biden’s lock on black Democrats in South Carolina.
* Amelia Thomson-Deveaux and Laura Bronner report that Republicans are increasingly supportive of the GOP move to block witnesses as part of Trump’s coverup.
* Kurt Bardella has a compelling Morning Joe segment arguing that Trump is going to stain the GOP with an entire generation of voters and they’ll never get them back.
* Daniel Drezner argues that in the face of Trump’s attacks on American institutions, many of those institutions are just giving up.