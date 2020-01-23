A moment later, he quoted Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas): “Certainly senators are struggling to see why we have to sit there … hearing the same arguments over and over and over and over again.”
An hour later, guess what? Doocy & Co. again alighted on the topic of impeachment. “If you watched a little, and watched a little more, they just kept repeating the same stuff over and over and over,” said Doocy.
An hour later, Doocy and couchmates Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade discussed whether lawyers for Trump would use their full allotment of 24 hours to make their case before the assembled senators. At which point, Doocy said, “If the Republicans are smart, though, they’re watching the Democrats, who are repeating the same arguments over and over.”
We asked Fox News if Doocy saw any irony in repeating over and over the same argument about the Democrats’ repeating the same arguments over and over. We will update this post if we receive a response.
In tuning in to the impeachment trial, Doocy came face-to-face with his own business model. Repetition, after all, is the foundational formula of all cable news: Find one major story, read it, run some footage, then analyze it. Do a commercial break, cover some other stuff, then return to the major story — more footage, more analysis, more distortion, perhaps courtesy of a guest commentator.
Over and over and over.
Read more from Erik Wemple: