When the returns started indicating a Trump victory, Remnick scrambled. “Not only did I not have anything else ready, I don’t think our site had anything, or much of anything, ready in case Trump won. The mood in the offices, I would say, was frenetic.”

In the three-plus years that followed, media organizations have continued scrambling — scrambling to staff the White House beat with enough correspondents to cover a man who starts tweeting at dawn, scrambling to keep up with unprecedented personnel turmoil, scrambling to determine, each week, what the hell just happened?

AD

AD

Acts of retrospective soul-searching don’t arise every day, but “The Daily” host Michael Barbaro, who covered the Trump- Clinton race for the New York Times, said this in an interview with New York magazine:

Privately, Barbaro was shaken by the outcome of the election, which he, like many at the Times, had not anticipated. “I was humbled by the experience of having covered that race as a national political correspondent and written these very authoritative, sweeping stories about the race and then realizing that my understanding of the race was insufficient and was not correct,” he says. In the aftermath, newly unmoored, he had to find a new place for himself and considered becoming an editor or even getting involved with the Times’ live-events business. Instead, picking up the thread from a side project he’d been a part of during the campaigns, a slapdash Times politics podcast called The Run-Up, he became The Daily.

One of those sweeping stories landed just a day before the election. Written by Barbaro and three other New York Times reporters, it focused on the chaos inside the Trump campaign — “Inside Donald Trump’s Last Stand: An Anxious Nominee Seeks Assurance." The piece reflected the unease in Trump’s orbit: “On the surface, there is the semblance of stability that is robbing Hillary Clinton of her most potent weapon: Mr. Trump’s self-sabotaging eruptions, which have repeatedly undermined his candidacy. Underneath that veneer, turbulence still reigns, making it difficult for him to overcome all of the obstacles blocking his path to the White House.”

AD

AD

The same reportorial team — Twohey and Barbaro — landed an investigative story in October 2016 detailing the stories of two women who claimed that Trump had inappropriately touched them. “He was like an octopus,” said one of the women, who said Trump had assaulted her on an airplane. “His hands were everywhere.” That behavior aligned with a boast that Trump had made on that famous “Access Hollywood” tape (“grab 'em by the pussy”). A lawyer for Trump demanded a retraction of the story, triggering a memorable response from New York Times attorney David McCraw.

The point here is that Barbaro drank in the darkness of Trump and his protectors. Perhaps that experience convinced him that Trump couldn’t possibly prevail in a presidential election — he didn’t respond right away to a request for comment. As the host of the New York Times’ phenomenally successful digital spinoff, however, Barbaro has attained the professional altitude to sit back and tell an interviewer, Yeah, that was messed up.