Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) went after [Rep. Adam] Schiff on Twitter for “hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot” during his testimony.

“How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, America’s greatest enemy?” Blackburn tweeted.

In a second tweet, she continued her degradation of Vindman calling him vindictive over her allegation that he leaked the contents of the July 25 call to the intelligence agency whistleblower.

This isn’t the first time Blackburn has questioned Vindman’s loyalty to America. After he testified in the House impeachment probe in November, she derisively called him the whistleblower’s “handler.”