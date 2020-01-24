Giuliani worked as the president’s personal lawyer and the engine behind the abuse-of-power scheme. An indefatigable advocate, Giuliani was in charge of placing the terms of Trump’s quid pro quo before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his aides: Please announce an investigation into the Bidens, and you’ll get what you need from the Trump administration. He also spearheaded the smear campaign leading to the ouster of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
To judge from Giuliani’s demeanor on his 7 a.m. appearance, he hasn’t enjoyed his depiction in the Senate proceedings. “The Senate is listening to a totally phony group of stories about non-impeachable offenses,” said Giuliani to the “Fox & Friends” crew. “It’s like trying somebody for not a crime. It’s a total waste of money. It’s a complete show on the part of the Democrats … They should pay for that hearing.”
From there, Giuliani rummaged through every strand of Ukraine-related conspiracy theory on the planet. Check that: He was still ranting at the end of his 12-minute-plus appearance, though co-host Steve Doocy attempted to cut him off: “We’re done.”
The ranting from Giuliani was so unhinged that Schiff & Co. would do well to stitch the footage into their impeachment arguments before the Senate: Let’s have a look at the fellow who was orchestrating this whole affair. One telling moment in the “Fox & Friends” interview came when co-host Brian Kilmeade asked why Giuliani hadn’t availed himself of the U.S. law enforcement “apparatus” to pursue his corruption allegations against former vice president Joe Biden.
Giuliani’s response was epic conspiratorial bluster, such that we won’t even try to abridge it:
Time limitations don’t register with a fellow like Giuliani anyhow. He just kept talking as the co-hosts attempted to wrap things up, kind of the way his client — Trump — has done in memorable “Fox & Friends” appearances. When Doocy remarked that he could keep going on for hours, Giuliani riffed: “That’s only the tip of the iceberg. There are other people involved. There’s a lot more money involved. There was a pattern of corruption.”
Got it. “Fox & Friends” has secured an influential spot in U.S. media because of its loyal conservative audience, the guests who are happy to be treated so nicely and its love affair with Trump, who uses the program as a briefing binder. It has an even more privileged perch during the impeachment proceedings, which wrap up too late at night for most of cable news’ prime-time programming. Giuliani knew exactly where to go as he sought to promote his shadow trial.
As for the specifics of Biden family wrongdoing, they were a bit hard to suss out in Giuliani’s frantic presentation. There was apparently more than one bribe, with Biden allegedly vacuuming up $8 million; lots of Democratic collusion and profiteering in Ukraine; and one instance of alleged mercury poisoning, though the culprit isn’t clear. But more specifics are in the offing: Giuliani said that starting at noon on Friday, he would be rolling out his case. “I’m going to present over the next two to three weeks shocking crimes at the highest levels of both governments," he said. There will be witnesses and evidence and everything. And it won’t be subject to a 24-hour limitation!
