House managers turned their attention to the obstruction-of-Congress charge against President Trump after spending the first three hours Friday wrapping up their case for abuse of power on their third and final day of opening arguments in the historic impeachment trial focused on the president’s conduct toward Ukraine.

After the managers, led by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), wrap up their presentation, lawyers for Trump will get an opportunity to present his defense. Their presentation is expected to start Saturday — which Trump referred to as “Death Valley in T.V.” in a tweet — and continue into early next week...

Schiff asked senators to do a gut check on whether they believed the president would ever turn on them if it benefited him politically:

“Do you think for a moment that any of you, no matter what your relationship with this president, no matter how close you are to this president, do you think for a moment that if he felt it was in his interest, he wouldn’t ask you to be investigated? Do you think for a moment that he wouldn’t?”

“And if somewhere deep down below you realize that he would, you cannot leave a man like that in office,” Schiff said.