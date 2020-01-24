House managers turned their attention to the obstruction-of-Congress charge against President Trump after spending the first three hours Friday wrapping up their case for abuse of power on their third and final day of opening arguments in the historic impeachment trial focused on the president’s conduct toward Ukraine.
After the managers, led by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), wrap up their presentation, lawyers for Trump will get an opportunity to present his defense. Their presentation is expected to start Saturday — which Trump referred to as “Death Valley in T.V.” in a tweet — and continue into early next week...
Schiff asked senators to do a gut check on whether they believed the president would ever turn on them if it benefited him politically:
“Do you think for a moment that any of you, no matter what your relationship with this president, no matter how close you are to this president, do you think for a moment that if he felt it was in his interest, he wouldn’t ask you to be investigated? Do you think for a moment that he wouldn’t?”
“And if somewhere deep down below you realize that he would, you cannot leave a man like that in office,” Schiff said.

One can only hope the TV ratings for Trump’s “defense” are as abysmal as its “arguments” will surely be.

Senior Trump campaign officials lobbied the nonpartisan presidential debate commission last month over the makeup of its board of directors and its moderator choices, pushing for a process they deemed as “fair” and warning that the president may not participate if he is not satisfied, according to people familiar with the meeting.
The December conversation between Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, campaign operating officer Michael Glassner and Frank Fahrenkopf, the co-chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates, came as the president weighed whether to participate in the trio of debates scheduled for this fall and as he attacked the commission on Twitter.
Privately, the president has discussed with allies a push to remake the board but has not yet taken specific actions, according to people familiar with the conversations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private encounter.
Parscale complained to Fahrenkopf that so many members of the board of directors were, in his estimation, against the president and that he wanted the commission to choose moderators that were viewed as fair by the president’s team.

When Trump goons like Parscale show up and snarl that Trump had better get treated fairly or else, actual fairness is not what they really have in mind.

* Elizabeth Warren has an interesting Twitter thread pledging to release all the documents that Trump has withheld on her first day as president. That’s a good way to speak to the need for a serious reckoning after Trump.

* Legal expert Noah Feldman had a fascinating podcast conversation with Brian Beutler that illustrates just how deeply troubling Trump’s impeachment trial really is.

* Paul Rosenzweig, who worked on Starr’s investigation of Bill Clinton, explains why the actual arguments that Trump’s defenders are making, if accepted by the Senate, pose a profound threat to the foundations of American government.

* And Matt Gertz surveys some of the laughable and disingenuous content that Fox News ran in place of airing the Democratic arguments in Trump’s impeachment trial. Weird that they wouldn’t want to bring this grand exoneration of Trump to their viewers, isn’t it?