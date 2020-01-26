In his final trip to the podium, Schiff took us line by line through the articles of impeachment, pausing to tell the Senate, “That has been proved.” He stressed that Article I for obstruction of Congress is every bit as grave as Article II for abuse of power because, without an Article II, we would never have an Article I. If the president can summarily reject all oversight and inquiry, the power to impeach is meaningless. That, Schiff said, would be an “unending injury” to our democracy.

Schiff then brilliantly raised and debunked a slew of non-defenses the president’s lawyers will likely raise. Whether it is attacking the House or Schiff (who mocked the president in paraphrasing his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky), or falsely claiming Trump was denied rights of other presidents (Schiff called out Trump’s counsel for lying about the inability of Republicans to enter the secure hearing room), or attacking the whistleblower as a traitor and a spy, they all boil down to the same argument: No one can cross Trump. He is the state. Don’t look at his conduct.

Schiff pulled apart the argument that abuse of power is not impeachable, citing Trump’s own defenders, including Attorney General William P. Barr and lawyers Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz (circa 1999). He was incredulous in previewing the president’s argument that he was doing it all for future presidents. (So they could cheat in elections, too?) He ridiculed the idea that a president’s hold on foreign monies for legitimate purpose done in the open means he could withhold aid for corrupt purposes in secret.

He pleaded for help in obtaining critical documents that could, for example, show the excuses for the aid freeze were after-the-fact rationalizations. He then did something quite clever: He reminded the Senate that Trump had never actually asserted executive privilege but was threatening to do it now and thereby tie up the trial in the courts. But we have a judge right here, Schiff exclaimed. And if Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. construed a privilege too narrowly or found it inapplicable, the Senate could overrule him. Here he was daring Trump to lay out a real privilege to be tested in real time by the chief justice of the Supreme Court. In essence, Schiff was saying, “Bring it on.”

He launched into a discourse on how rare moral courage is because it involves standing up to your peers and friends and risking accusations of betrayal. But it is not courage to do what your own side wants and holler at one’s opponents. (He noted the irony in the wannabe monarch’s alleged warning that he would have Republicans’ “head on a pike” if they voted against him. (Republican senators afterward feigned outrage for — horrors! — the suggestion that Trump would bully them, as if he did not do so regularly, and as if they were not prepared to knuckle under to his demand to exclude witnesses.)

At the end, Schiff asked not for conviction but for a fair trial — that is, for documents and witnesses. Russia has a constitution, not a bad one, he said, but it is meaningless because trials are not real or fair. We are supposed to be different, to serve as a model for dissidents and repressed people around the world who know we stand for the rule of law. So he pleaded, "I ask you. I implore you. ... Give America a fair trial. She’s worth it.”

Schiff has already succeeded in lifting the hearts of his fellow Americans, stripping away the lies and vulgarity and corruption of this president and challenging us to be worthy of our democracy. For all that we can say, well done, Congressman Schiff.

