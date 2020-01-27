Iowa could, of course, simply eliminate the bottom of the field, leaving three or four top candidates (former vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren or Sen. Bernie Sanders). Keeping those candidates within a relatively narrow band of support means other states (South Carolina or Super Tuesday states) will have to sort through the Iowa and New Hampshire survivors. National polls show Biden and Sanders moving away from the pack, suggesting a long slog (akin to 2016) between a far-left candidate and a center-left candidate. A Sanders victory in Iowa makes that one-on-one contest much more likely.

A Warren victory would be highly problematic for Sanders, who was gaining momentum but then ran into a buzz saw by accepting the endorsement of Joe Rogan (who MoveOn.org says is infamous for “promoting transphobia, homophobia, Islamophobia, racism and misogyny”), getting slapped by Warren for expressing doubts about a female presidential candidate and having to apologize for a smear by his supporters on Biden. (Sanders also got slammed by a fact-checker for falsely suggesting Biden wanted to cut Social Security.) A loss in Iowa would be a blow but not fatal to Sanders; a three-way race among Sanders, Biden and Warren would likely result.

In any of those scenarios, a long slog that results would open the door for Mike Bloomberg, whose national numbers have been rising and who has been investing in Super Tuesday and Midwest states for weeks. It is not unreasonable to think that if no dominant moderate emerges, the party regulars could turn to him.

But let’s say you are a moderate Iowan who wants to make certain a moderate is the nominee and the race gets decided quickly. You have a chance for once to be a kingmaker. Spreading votes out among Biden, Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) means you are simply setting up the moderate(s) for a battle royale with the progressive wing (likely Sanders). Iowans, however, if they can decide on a single candidate, could produce a clear moderate victor and deal a blow to both Warren and Sanders.

A convincing Buttigieg or Klobuchar win would certainly create a buzz and momentum. The question, however, would be whether either of those candidates could begin to win over African American voters. Maybe an upset win would do the trick, but right now, it does not seem likely either will break Biden’s hold on African Americans. (In the recent Post-ABC News poll, Biden gets 51 percent of black voters with Sanders a distant second at 15 percent.) In other words, picking Buttigieg or Klobuchar might give one of those moderates a lift, only to see the Iowa winner get pummeled in South Carolina and beyond.

In going with Biden, whose staying power still surprises college-educated, mostly white and mostly young reporters, however, moderate Iowa voters could effectively pick the nominee, giving Biden an unexpected win (or a symbolic win with a clear lead over the other two top moderates). As the only candidate so far with African American support, he would be in a commanding position going into South Carolina and then Super Tuesday.

The Iowa decision may come on the second round of caucus voting when supporters of candidates who did not hit 15 percent can switch to another candidate. That might put Klobuchar’s supporters in a uniquely powerful spot. Should she not make 15 percent (which looks likely), those voters, who are generally moderate, could then throw their weight either to Biden or Buttigieg, providing the winning margin.

It’s folly to predict the Iowa outcome now. Nevertheless, there is a very good chance Klobuchar supporters could decide Iowa, the course of the presidential primary and maybe effectively end it (with a Biden win). Now you understand how wacky the presidential nominating process can be.

