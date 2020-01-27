The Wexit separatists are few in number. They cite familiar grievances around energy policy and equalization funding that surprise no one. They’ve been dismissed, by and large, as an irritating fringe element, which they are. But that doesn’t mean that western concerns aren’t important — or a threat to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and potentially to national unity.

There’s some controversy in Canada over what counts as “The West.” Residents of British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province, don’t typically love being lumped into the category, considering B.C. its own thing — and they’re right. So “The West” often ends up being shorthand for Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, more or less. Alberta remains the most prominent disaffected province west of the Ontario border, and it and its premier, former federal Conservative cabinet minister Jason Kenney, are likely to remain on the offensive.

What is Trudeau to do? Last week, Manitoba premier Brian Pallister was in the news as Trudeau and his cabinet met in the province’s capital, Winnipeg. Pallister might prove to be one of the ways the prime minister can manage Alberta; he could be an envoy, and Trudeau should imagine him as such and work to keep him on his side.

Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister, has also been tasked with crisscrossing the country and working on keeping federal-provincial relations in shape. The government and others have noted her western bona fides. She has diplomatic chops and should prove to be another bridge. So far, so good. But envoys need to carry something with them. Bridges need to lead somewhere.

Trudeau and his government should take a two-track approach to managing western anger. One track will have to lead down the road of fiscal and energy policy — although in a world facing climate change, the energy side of that path will be fraught; Canada can’t proceed as it has in the past. Small concessions might be possible on energy, and there will have to be some bargaining, but there must also be new ways of imagining the province’s main industries and the country’s energy future.

Trudeau will continue to try to get the Trans Mountain pipeline built. If he succeeds, that will help ease tensions with oil-rich Alberta, though it might do him harm in other parts of the country, including British Columbia and Quebec — not to mention the pipeline’s damage to the planet. But Alberta will remain suspicious of the federal government in Ottawa, with its perceived hostility toward the energy sector, no matter what.

What Trudeau should do is diversify attempts to keep the country patched together and look beyond oil and gas to new, inclusive national programs. To do that, he should start by making national, universal, single-payer Pharmacare — a state-based insurance program for prescription drug coverage — a central goal of his government. He should press it into service in the battle for national unity.

Pharmacare is popular in Canada. Cheaper drugs and similar standards across provinces and territories would be good for people, and a unifying institution to boot. If you ask Canadians what makes the country good, what they’re proud of, a majority of them will cite Medicare — the country’s medical insurance program. Medicare is in dire need of reform, but as a basic program it has served Canadians well for decades and has played a role in defining Canada. The country might not have the sort of national unifying myths — flawed and exclusionary as those tend to be — that others have, but what it has is better: good institutions. Pharmacare should be one of them, just like Medicare. Another option could be the successful Canada Child Benefit, which could be expanded.

Trudeau has options before him that can help bring the country together by serving its citizens from coast to coast to coast — and he should use them. Ultimately, keeping Canada united will require strong and inclusive national institutions that bind provinces, territories and Canadians together.