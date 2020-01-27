Mounting evidence released amid the ongoing presidential impeachment hearings indicates that the pressure President Trump and his aides put on Ukraine was driven by a focus on his political rivals, even as Trump’s defenders say the president was acting out of general concern about corruption in that country.

The White House is emphasizing that argument anew as the defense makes its case in the Senate trial.

“Asking a foreign leader to get to the bottom of issues of corruption is not a violation of an oath,” Jay Sekulow, an attorney for Trump, told the senators Monday.

But that assertion was dramatically undercut by reports Sunday about a draft book manuscript by former national security adviser John Bolton.