* Paul Sonne and Rosalind Helderman update us on the latest developments:

Mounting evidence released amid the ongoing presidential impeachment hearings indicates that the pressure President Trump and his aides put on Ukraine was driven by a focus on his political rivals, even as Trump’s defenders say the president was acting out of general concern about corruption in that country.
The White House is emphasizing that argument anew as the defense makes its case in the Senate trial.
“Asking a foreign leader to get to the bottom of issues of corruption is not a violation of an oath,” Jay Sekulow, an attorney for Trump, told the senators Monday.
But that assertion was dramatically undercut by reports Sunday about a draft book manuscript by former national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump’s defenders have said a lot of stupid things as they try to excuse his misdeeds, but “Donald Trump cares deeply about fighting corruption” may be among the stupidest.

* Seung Min Kim, Rachael Bade, and Mike DeBonis report that Bolton is driving a wedge between Republicans in the Senate:

Many senior Republicans dismissed details from Bolton’s book as nothing new — and nothing that would change Trump’s expected acquittal by the GOP-controlled Senate. A close Trump ally, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), said he wanted to see the unpublished manuscript of Bolton’s book or at least be briefed on it.
But two key GOP senators — Susan Collins (Maine) and Mitt Romney (Utah) — said they expect other Republicans to back a push for new evidence as part of the trial.
“I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton,” Romney said Monday, repeatedly calling Bolton’s testimony “relevant.” “It’s important to be able to hear from John Bolton for us to be able to make an impartial judgment.”

I fear Mitt may have too much faith in his colleagues’ interest in making “an impartial judgment.”