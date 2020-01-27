Many senior Republicans dismissed details from Bolton’s book as nothing new — and nothing that would change Trump’s expected acquittal by the GOP-controlled Senate. A close Trump ally, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), said he wanted to see the unpublished manuscript of Bolton’s book or at least be briefed on it.But two key GOP senators — Susan Collins (Maine) and Mitt Romney (Utah) — said they expect other Republicans to back a push for new evidence as part of the trial.“I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton,” Romney said Monday, repeatedly calling Bolton’s testimony “relevant.” “It’s important to be able to hear from John Bolton for us to be able to make an impartial judgment.”
I fear Mitt may have too much faith in his colleagues’ interest in making “an impartial judgment.”
* Jed Shugerman makes an interesting argument on how New York prosecutors could subpoena the witnesses and evidence that Senate Republicans will not, and how this could keep the battle against Trump’s corruption going long after Senate acquittal.
* Annie Linskey and Holly Bailey report on whether Elizabeth Warren’s vaunted Iowa ground operation can bring her across the finish line.
* Richard Hasen paints a harrowing scenario that we should worry about, in which the loser of November’s election and their supporters may not be willing to concede.
* Alexander Sammon does a deep dive into how the Democratic candidates are getting their money.
* Charlie Savage explains the limits of executive privilege, and what would happen if Trump tried to muzzle John Bolton.
* Paul Farhi reports that Mike Pompeo is smearing an NPR reporter, which is par for the course for him.
* At the American Prospect, I explained what makes Bernie Sanders superfans different than other candidates’ superfan.
* And David Leonhardt says we should never let Iowa do this to us again.