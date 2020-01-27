But the failure that posterity might regret most is how Trump lost Asia.

Some argued as much about George W. Bush’s war-oriented and preachy presidency. That left Barack Obama to regain the United States’ Pacific-nation street cred with a “pivot to Asia.”

Funny to see so many Republicans who slammed Obama’s efforts to assert power in Asia now embracing Trumpism.

Take Sen. Lindsey O. Graham of South Carolina. In February 2015, he slammed Obama’s 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership as a “trade agreement that doesn’t deal with currency.” He now gushes that Trump’s China deal, which also excludes currency issues, is a “tremendous step forward” and a “historic accomplishment.”

Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) are showcasing their own contortion skills. But Utah’s Mitt Romney has an even longer paper trail, dating back to his 2012 presidential run. He has journeyed from free-market champion to now explaining away Trump’s tariffs as a worthy “sacrifice” for struggling families.

What has really been sacrificed is the United States’ influence and credibility in the fastest-growing economic region.

Look no further than events in Chengdu, China, late last month. There, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japan’s Shinzo Abe and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in engaged in a trilateral summit that no one just six months earlier saw coming. The leaders of China, Japan and Korea barely speak amid wartime enmities and territorial disputes. Trump’s assault on trade flows and general volatility are bringing archrivals together.

The decline in the United States’ standing has been precipitous. Pew Research finds that only 36 percent of Japanese have confidence in Trump’s administration, compared with 78 percent in Obama’s in 2016. In South Korea, it’s 46 percent compared with 88 percent for the Obama White House. Trump even lags China’s Xi Jinping in the global confidence department.

Trump is popular with at least one crowd: Asia’s most authoritarian leaders.

Xi has used the Trumpian void to great effect, making friends near and far. U.S. tariffs driving mainland growth to the lowest levels in 30 years is surely a drag. Take a bigger-picture view, though, and marvel at the success of Beijing’s checkbook diplomacy.

Deploying untold billions of dollars on bridges in Cambodia, power grids in Peru, a flashy African Union headquarters in Ethiopia — you name it — is winning Xi’s Communist Party allies everywhere. Xi is investing hundreds of billions of dollars to dominate global tech by 2025, while Trump makes coal great again.

The real win for strongmen is an America looking the other way. A normal White House would stand with Hong Kong’s brave protesters. Trump sees them as leverage in trade talks. A normal president would call out Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on his bloody drug war — not invite the man for a visit.

Kim Jong Un is plenty content. Two summits with Trump mainstreamed the North Korean tyrant as a world leader. Sure, Kim’s regime is lashing out in anger that the White House called off talks. Yet it’s kabuki with North Korean characteristics. It’s great for Kim that Trump’s “love” for him makes Washington loath to admit Pyongyang’s rapidly increasing violations of the denuclearization pledges. North Korea is closer today to having missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads than in 2016.

A normal White House would punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of Post Global Opinions contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Instead, Trump’s son-in-law chats with the man via WhatsApp, and the White House plays MBS defense. A typical administration wouldn’t shake down allies such as South Korea for protection money, Tony Soprano-style.

And, really, would India’s Narendra Modi have grabbed power in Kashmir or targeted Muslim immigration if Hillary Clinton were in the White House? Would Mongolian President Battulga Khaltmaa, who revels in his “Trump of the Steppe” nickname, be so cavalier about neutering the judiciary? Would Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi so brazenly play the “fake news” card concerning the Rohingya crisis in a pre-Trump era?

Trump isn’t responsible for these divergent dynamics. But when the global policeman stops walking the beat, you get a bull market in bad behavior. And given the populist currents in this region, 2020 could be a banner year.

In broader terms, the trade war is winning Washington little affection in Asia. In Davos last week, Trump dispelled any hope for a post-China deal peace by threatening an automobile tax. Along with war with Iran, the specter of 25 percent levies on imports of car and auto parts is a near-existential worry for Asia.

And it’s one that is increasing as Trump stumbles toward the November election. If Trump is reelected, expect Asian nations to pivot to Europe while building closer regional ties among themselves. Yet any Democrat who takes the reins has an epic repair job to do in a region where U.S. influence is diminishing by the day.