CONWAY: The Constitution says, Article I says that the Senate has the power to try, sole power and thus the obligation, to try all impeachments. It’s their obligation to hear the evidence. And if there’s evidence that’s not in the record already, they should be going out and allowing the subpoena to be issued in the name of the chief justice of the United States for that evidence. That’s what a trial is. That’s what this is supposed to be for.

And their job is to hear the evidence, to hear all of it. Not some of it or none of it, which seems to be the way they’re going.

JAKE TAPPER: And what do you make of the fact that the Republicans have opted to take this stand of no new evidence, no new witnesses, at least at this point?

CONWAY: What are they afraid of? What are they afraid of? They’re going to hear evidence they don’t like? They must be afraid of something. And that’s the thing that I find most disturbing about it, is they don’t want to hear the evidence because they know the truth. They know he’s guilty. And they don’t want to hear the evidence because they don’t want the American people to see it, too. . . . Are they going to stand for lies instead of truth? Are they going to stand for gaslighting instead of reality? Are they going to just do the bidding of this one man and put his interests over those of the country? That’s what this is about.