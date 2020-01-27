House managers responded. “There can be no doubt now that Mr. Bolton directly contradicts the heart of the President’s defense and therefore must be called as a witness at the impeachment trial of President Trump,” they said in a written statement. “Senators should insist that Mr. Bolton be called as a witness, and provide his notes and other relevant documents. The Senate trial must seek the full truth and Mr. Bolton has vital information to provide. There is no defensible reason to wait until his book is published, when the information he has to offer is critical to the most important decision Senators must now make — whether to convict the President of impeachable offenses.”
Judging from recent events, however, we should not expect Senate Republicans to become conscientious and independent jurors. Last week, Republican senators claimed to be offended by impeachment manager and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam B. Schiff’s reference to a CBS News report that a confidant of President Trump said senators were warned “your head will be on a pike” if they did not side with him on impeachment.
They were not offended, mind you, by the president’s alleged threat (which certainly sounded like one of his rages) or by CBS’s report (and, how were they so certain it was false?) but by the notion that they could be bullied. (Schiff was suggesting they should not fold, but don’t get distracted by common sense.) The feigned upset by defenders of a president who regularly threatens opponents, berates Republicans, attacks private citizens and spews racism was so obviously insincere that one could only marvel at the utter hypocrisy of Trump’s enablers. (Don’t tell us we’ll be threatened right before we cave! We’ll show you we are no stooges by marching lockstep with Trump!)
It did not take long for Trump to threaten Schiff via tweet:
Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Schiff responded on NBC News’s “Meet the Press” with his usual display of poise and razor-sharp analysis:
It requires moral courage to stand up to this President.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 26, 2020
There's no doubt that he is vindictive — his threatening tweet about me today is proof positive.
But we all have an obligation to do the right thing.
Moral courage is rare. But it is never more essential than now. pic.twitter.com/sNDdd4Ii9t
It is unfortunate that the public and the media have become inured to Trump’s outrageous and contemptible conduct, but it is far more galling to see the selectively outraged Republicans refuse to rebuke Trump in any fashion. Was it not just weeks ago that Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) criticized Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) for “gutter type” attacks on their objections to the administration’s insulting briefing on the killing of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani? Will they say the same of Trump, whose language was far more objectionable than anything Graham ever said? Of course not. They, like other Republicans, have a dearth of moral courage, the very topic Schiff had spoken about at the trial.
Also on “Meet the Press,” fellow House manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) observed, “He really ought to get a grip and be a little more presidential.” That’s a pipe dream, given Trump’s utter lack of impulse control and narcissistic personality.
Lofgren and Schiff might make more headway focusing on the Republicans who put up with this. (Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma refused to admit it was even a threat. He could not even say that asking a foreign power to investigate a political opponent was wrong.) Republican Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), who has done nothing but make excuses for Trump and object to evidence, had the nerve to claim Trump will be admonished by the impeachment trial — after acquittal.
Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” NeverTrump attorney George T. Conway III laid bare the Senate Republicans’ failure to carry out their basic obligations:
CONWAY: The Constitution says, Article I says that the Senate has the power to try, sole power and thus the obligation, to try all impeachments. It’s their obligation to hear the evidence. And if there’s evidence that’s not in the record already, they should be going out and allowing the subpoena to be issued in the name of the chief justice of the United States for that evidence. That’s what a trial is. That’s what this is supposed to be for.And their job is to hear the evidence, to hear all of it. Not some of it or none of it, which seems to be the way they’re going.JAKE TAPPER: And what do you make of the fact that the Republicans have opted to take this stand of no new evidence, no new witnesses, at least at this point?CONWAY: What are they afraid of? What are they afraid of? They’re going to hear evidence they don’t like? They must be afraid of something. And that’s the thing that I find most disturbing about it, is they don’t want to hear the evidence because they know the truth. They know he’s guilty. And they don’t want to hear the evidence because they don’t want the American people to see it, too. . . . Are they going to stand for lies instead of truth? Are they going to stand for gaslighting instead of reality? Are they going to just do the bidding of this one man and put his interests over those of the country? That’s what this is about.
The spinelessness of Republicans and their contempt for the truth are what allow Trump to engage in morally and constitutionally reprehensible conduct. Without Republicans willing to lie and play dumb, to come up with lame excuses for not doing their jobs, the Constitution would not now be at risk.
The majority of Americans think Trump abused his office and obstructed Congress. A huge majority want witnesses. The takeaway from a trial, especially one with no witnesses and/or documents, even when a critical witness has definitive information of Trump’s wrongdoing, will not be that the president is innocent but that Senate Republicans are guilty of cowardice and hypocrisy.
