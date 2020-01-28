Americans tend to see our allies as part of a global team to spread democracy and freedom. Most of our allies do share those values for themselves and often spread them through their own foreign policies. But that does not mean they see themselves as junior players just waiting for the coach to send them into the game.

European nations, in particular, feel less threatened — and more tempted — by China. China’s naval and missile buildup in the eastern Pacific and its seizure and fortification of islands in the South China Sea threaten neither its citizens nor its commercial interests. China’s huge economy, on the other hand, offers massive economic opportunities. That is especially attractive as it both lessens European reliance on U.S. markets and provides a booster shot to the continent’s many sagging economies.

AD

AD

European leaders also tend to cast a jaundiced eye toward U.S. claims that China represents an authoritarian threat to democracy worldwide. I speak to many diplomats and often hear the simmering U.S.-Chinese conflict referred to as a “great power conflict” — diplomatic-speak for two big guys battling over who runs the playground. One NATO diplomat even told me about a European Union envoy who believed the United States was doomed to lose the conflict, but that China would defer to Europe’s superior culture much as one ancient Chinese kingdom supposedly did in that country’s distant past. Many European leaders do agree with U.S. assessments, but that belief is far from uniform.

This divergence makes sense if one thinks about the reality underlying all alliances. They are formed for specific reasons to combat specific foreign threats. Allies never see perfectly eye to eye. Even during World War II, Britain, the United States and the Soviet Union regularly bickered over what missions to undertake and which battles should take priority. Alliances are strongest when the allies feel a mutual impending threat that causes them to sublimate or resolve their differences.

The Cold War gave the U.S.-European alliance that threat. Soviet troops and missiles were stationed near the borders of many NATO countries, and prior Soviet activity made clear that the Kremlin wanted a communist Western Europe. That, combined with Western Europe’s economic weakness following World War II, produced an unusually strong and deferential relationship between the Europeans and the United States.

AD

AD

Those conditions no longer exist. Russia is rising, but its troops are close only to the new Eastern European members of NATO that used to be held in thrall by Soviet troops. They feel threatened by that rise and seek to lure U.S. support. Other NATO members, however, see Russia more as a rival than a threat, and thus have smaller militaries and more commercial ties with Russia’s government than do eastern NATO members. The result is that, even in their backyard, the European allies of the United States are divided over how to respond to the nearest authoritarian power. It is no surprise, then, that they are even more ambivalent and less united over how to address the rise of an authoritarian power a continent away.

Europe is also culturally distinct from the United States and is increasingly not shy about asserting that. Simply put, many Europeans, even many Britons, believe their political and economic models are superior to ours. They think their reliance on soft power is more civilized, their larger social safety nets more just, and their concern for the environment more altruistic than our allegedly harsher approaches. If backing the United States means moving away from these core values, they are perfectly happy to distance themselves. And their economies are now strong enough to give them some ability to do so without fearing what would happen under U.S. pressure.

Perhaps the United States would get more cooperation from European allies on China if it gave those allies more of what they want on other items, such as climate change and Iran. That seems to be the Democratic Party establishment’s theory. But that still means the future of the alliance will be more transactional and less “one for all, and all for one” than Americans are used to.

AD

AD

If our closest ally can choose China over us, then any of our allies can. Britain’s decision is a clear signal that America’s Cold War-era alliance system needs a serious reboot.