President Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for verbally attacking a reporter last week, telling the nation’s top diplomat at a White House event, “You did a good job on her.”Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for an event on the administration’s Middle East peace proposal, acknowledged Pompeo in the audience. Pompeo received a round of applause.“Very impressive, Mike,” Trump said, jovially. “That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you yesterday. I think you did a good job on her, actually.”Trump was referencing a confrontation Pompeo had with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly after an interview in which she asked him why he did not do more to defend Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, amid a smear campaign that resulted in her losing her posting.Pompeo cut off their interview and then proceeded to curse and yell at Kelly for asking about Ukraine, the reporter later said. She said he used profanity when he asked her angrily, “Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?” He then asked her to find Ukraine on a blank world map, which she says she did.
I’d also remind you of the time Trump complimented a Republican congressman for assaulting a reporter who asked him a question about health care reform.
