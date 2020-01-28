* Ann Marimow, Beth Reinhard, and Josh Dawsey discover who’s paying Trump’s legal bills:

As President Trump faces mounting legal bills from his impeachment trial, he is drawing on national party coffers flush with donations from energized supporters — unlike the last president to be impeached who left the White House “dead broke.”
The Republican National Committee is picking up the tab for at least two of Trump’s private attorneys in the ongoing trial, an arrangement that differs from the legal fund then-president Bill Clinton set up, only to see it fail to raise enough to cover his millions of dollars in bills before he left office.
The law firms of Trump’s lead lawyer, Jay Sekulow, and attorney Jane Raskin, have received a total of $225,000 from the RNC through November, according to the most recent campaign finance reports. The party will pay the duo for their work this month and likely into February as the trial continues, according to people familiar with the arrangement who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal financing.

Well, he’s certainly not going to pay them himself. And for good measure, everyone will have to book rooms at his hotels so they can kick a little back to him.

President Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for verbally attacking a reporter last week, telling the nation’s top diplomat at a White House event, “You did a good job on her.”
Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for an event on the administration’s Middle East peace proposal, acknowledged Pompeo in the audience. Pompeo received a round of applause.
“Very impressive, Mike,” Trump said, jovially. “That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you yesterday. I think you did a good job on her, actually.”
Trump was referencing a confrontation Pompeo had with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly after an interview in which she asked him why he did not do more to defend Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, amid a smear campaign that resulted in her losing her posting.
Pompeo cut off their interview and then proceeded to curse and yell at Kelly for asking about Ukraine, the reporter later said. She said he used profanity when he asked her angrily, “Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?” He then asked her to find Ukraine on a blank world map, which she says she did.

I’d also remind you of the time Trump complimented a Republican congressman for assaulting a reporter who asked him a question about health care reform.