The first tier consists of former vice president Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Both Sanders and Biden are in this position because they have multiple viable paths to the nomination.

Biden’s Plan A seems to be to ride out losses in the first few states — which are flush with Biden-skeptical white liberals — wait for South Carolina and win big when the more diverse states vote on Super Tuesday. But the new polls show he has a viable alternative path. He’s only slightly behind Sanders in Iowa, and if he can win there, he’d likely surge into a close second, or maybe even the lead, in New Hampshire. If Biden were to beat expectations in that way, this race might be effectively over before Super Tuesday.

AD

AD

Sanders also has more than one path. The average of the most recent polls in Iowa put him just slightly ahead there. If he wins there and follows that with a victory in New Hampshire and Nevada, he might snowball in a way that nobody can stop. But even if Sanders loses in Iowa, he still has options. He has a noticeable lead in New Hampshire, and he could, as Hillary Clinton did in 2008, rally from there and mount a strong campaign against whoever won Iowa. Sanders is in a slightly worse position than Biden overall, but he’s in far better shape than the second-tier candidates: Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

Warren and Buttigieg both have at least one clear route to the nomination. Buttigieg’s runs through Iowa. He’s polling in third there, but given how tight the race is, he’s within striking distance of Biden and Sanders. A last-minute surge could allow him to gain ground in New Hampshire, knock out the other moderates and quickly pull together a winning coalition. Warren is in worse shape in Iowa — she’s currently in fourth and has fallen below 15 percent. But she still has a chance to come back, and she has a solid national following. She might have enough support to at least try to push on if she doesn’t get first place in Iowa.

The third tier consists of Amy Klobuchar and Mike Bloomberg. Both candidates have a very tenuous but still-technically-visible path. Klobuchar’s is obvious: If she has a last-minute surge in Iowa, and it turns out that substantial polling error in her favor disguised her actual strength while overstating support for her competitors, she might be able to beat expectations or barely eke out a win. If she accomplishes either, she’d likely get a big boost, as candidates who beat expectations often do, and could scramble to create a coalition from there. But Klobuchar is currently under 10 percent in Iowa and would have to mount a precedented-but-still-amazing comeback to win.

AD

AD

And Bloomberg might be able to win if Sanders knocks out Biden, Warren and Buttigieg in the early states but (somehow) has trouble consolidating support and can’t withstand a Bloomberg challenge in the later states. Neither path is likely. But Bloomberg and Klobuchar are in a better position than the fourth-tier candidates — Deval Patrick, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, Tulsi Gabbard, etc. — who don’t have an easily discernible and plausible path to the nomination.

Despite the seemingly wild twists and turns of this race, the current state of play is not so different from what it was this summer. There are some differences: Kamala D. Harris and Beto O’Rourke have dropped out, Bloomberg is in, and Klobuchar and Buttigieg have solidified their positions.

But Biden is still in the lead. Warren has slid back into third place. Sanders is in second, though he’s stronger now than he was six months ago. Buttigieg has a path but lags in national polls. Democrats had the choice of the largest, most diverse field in history. But rather than doing something radical, they put the traditional “next in line” candidates in the lead.

AD

AD