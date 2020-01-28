Supervising Editor, Op-Ed Videos

Three years after President Trump banned immigration from several majority Muslim countries, the policy remains a persistent moral stain on the United States, yet a potentially great moment for American democracy. Ismail Alghazali, a naturalized U.S. citizen, embodies both realities.

He took time off from his job at a Brooklyn bodega to travel to Washington last fall to testify at the first congressional oversight hearing on the impact of the ban. His wife and two children were stuck in Yemen, one of the countries whose citizens Trump made unwelcome in the United States.

During his testimony, Alghazali carried a look of disbelief — that the president had banned his family because of where they came from; that he had never met his youngest son, born in Yemen; that he was in Congress, imploring lawmakers to support legislation to revoke the ban and prevent one like it from happening again.

Before he became president, Trump said he thought “Islam hates us.” He called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on.”

A week after taking office, Trump signed an executive order blocking Syrian refugees and banning citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days. The “Muslim ban” morphed as it failed legal challenges on the basis of religious discrimination. Countries were added, taken away.

Alghazali was in Yemen with his wife when the Supreme Court upheld the policy in June 2018. She broke down in tears. He told her it couldn’t be true — she was the wife of an American citizen. He would fight for her, their son and daughter to join him in the United States.

Alghazali spoke to the media, became a member of a class action suit and, finally, found his way to Congress. The Trump administration said it would grant exceptions to the ban — evidence the policy is motivated by national security, not religious animus. But waivers are few and far between. After the Supreme Court ruling, about 70 percent of visa applicants affected by the ban were found ineligible for a waiver.

The system is working against Alghazali’s family, but if democracy is functioning properly, his efforts as well as those of legal advocates and members of Congress could begin to right the wrongs. In the coming weeks, the House Judiciary Committee is expected to mark-up a bill to prohibit religious discrimination in our immigration system. When it comes to the floor for a vote, Republican members of Congress should join their Democratic colleagues in supporting the No BAN Act. It is a small but important step to ensure religious freedom is a practice, not just an ideal.

(Watch how Alghazali’s journey unfolds in the video above.)

