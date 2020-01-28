On Tuesday morning, I spoke with Jewell Loyd, a guard for the Seattle Storm, who considered Bryant to be a mentor. She described their relationship, his role as a father and the impact of his death. Below is a transcript of our conversation, which has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Nana Efua Mumford: What was your immediate reaction to the news? How did you hear about it, and what was going on around you as the information was coming out?

Jewell Loyd: I was at a game, and so I didn’t find out until after the game. My trainer pulled me into one of the locker rooms and she just said that Kobe had passed away. And I just instantly broke down. It was an almost unbelievable feeling. It didn’t really register. I cried for a little bit and then I checked my phone to call my brother and my family back home.

And that was the first time I’ve never checked my phone at halftime. For every game in Seattle or overseas, I’ve always checked my phone at halftime just to, you know, see what tips or encouragement my brother has for me. When I called my brother, he was shocked and said that it was true. A few seconds later, he told me that Gigi [Gianna Bryant] was in the helicopter, too. I almost threw up; my body was just sunken.

Mumford: What was your earliest memory of Kobe?

Loyd: I went to go see the Lakers play the Bulls on Christmas Day 2014. Before the game, my dad told one of the assistant coaches that I played USA basketball. My dad jokingly told him to tell Kobe that we were there, waiting to see him. Kobe didn’t play that game because he was resting his shoulder, but he comes out in a sharp red suit. After speaking with the assistant coach, Kobe gives me a head nod and a smile. I just went “No way!” Kobe was always so focused, but he took those 30 seconds to locate where I was sitting.

Later that night, he started to follow me on Twitter and I immediately started going nuts. After that I would just ask him questions. He watched college basketball, so he knew who I was, but he took the time to get to know me better.

The first night I sat down and talked with him was at a Lakers game, on the same night as the Wooden Awards. In the middle of the game, at halftime, he took the time to talk with us. It was me, my father and Kobe, we just sat around and talked for about 30 minutes. He told me “if you ever need anything, let me know. I can help you. I want you to do great things.” My dad was just blown away. He said Kobe made him feel like he was somebody.

Mumford: Did you ever meet Gigi?

Loyd: My brother and I came up to Newport to work out, and that was the first time I met Gigi. And Kobe pulls up in the car, and Gigi is eyeing me up. After she saw how friendly Kobe was with me, she gave me the approval. We were working out at her middle school at the time, and she led us to the gym. She was very confident and sure of herself. She had the exact same walk as Kobe. I look back at him, and he just says, “she’s the real deal, man. She’s just like me.”

We worked out for a gruesome three hours, a traditional Kobe Bryant workout. And the whole time, she’s just sitting there: no iPod, no iPhone, no tablet, she’s not walking around. She’s just sitting there, studying the game, watching and analyzing everything we did. It was almost like I couldn’t mess up because she would just go home and question me.

I knew that she was going to be just like him — and he knew, too. We had so many conversations about it and he would say, “I don’t want her to be like me. I know how crazy I am about the game of basketball. I want her to enjoy life and understand there’s more to life.” I would tell him, “as much as you want to fight it, she’s an assassin.”

Once he retired, he was like, I’m done. Then Gigi came around with that same love and kid-like obsession, and joy that he first felt with the game of basketball came right back. That’s what Gigi did for him.

Mumford: How has the reaction to his death been overseas? (Loyd is currently playing for Perfumerías Avenida in Salamanca, Spain.)

Loyd: It’s been overwhelming. People here know that I had a relationship with Kobe so I think they’re more affected. It’s not just a USA thing, it’s a global thing.

Mumford: Given the sexual assault allegations against him early in his career, how do you put that in context with his career and your relationship with him? How have you grappled with that?

Loyd: Me being a Christian, I have a very clear understanding that everyone in the world is imperfect and we’re all sinners. That doesn’t change who people are. I know the love that he had for Vanessa. That’s remarkable, and that’s why their bond was so strong.

I’m never in a place of judging people. Everyone has done something that they’re not proud of. But I think the way that he taught his daughters how to love was way more powerful than anything he did in his life. I think that it’s powerful that he was able to look at his life and change, and then also give a different kind of love to his girls.

Mumford: Because of your close relationship with him, is there anything else that you’d like for us to know?

Loyd: I think it’s super-important that people can understand that he was the father first. That’s the reason why he did so much on the court; he was driven by his family. The way to be the “Black Mamba” was to be a family man. It goes back to why he originally got the helicopter, because he wanted more time with his family. Just knowing the love that he had for Gigi, and his wife and his kids, it makes it so surreal. We talked about it all the time. It’s something about him that not many people saw. Now, they’re starting to realize that he wasn’t just a basketball player. He was a father and a family man first.