Relations between Washington reporters and public officials have been adversarial forever — as they must be. Pompeo’s conduct transcends this history in the direction of the gutter. His conduct toward Kelly was abusive and demeaning to the point that you have to wonder: How could he possibly get away with it?
The answer to that question came in a White House event on Tuesday to introduce the administration’s Middle East peace plan. Pompeo was, of course, in attendance. After President Trump introduced him, attendees generated a boisterous round of applause. “That’s impressive,” remarked Trump. “That was very impressive. That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you yesterday. I think you did a good job on her, actually.”
Abuse away, Cabinet members.
