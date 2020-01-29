In his reply, House manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gamely explained that contrary to Dershowitz’s assertion, the president’s motive matters and senators better be careful if they adopt this extreme proposition:
Schiff turns Dershowitz's analogy on its head: Does anybody really believe that if Obama had asked Medvedev for dirt on Mitt Romney in exchange for withholding aid to Ukraine, he wouldn't have been impeached? pic.twitter.com/vNRyxylQvX— The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) January 29, 2020
It was a telling moment that summed up what is at stake here. Republicans are asked to buy into the proposition that abuse of power is acceptable, even to rig an election or to betray our national security interests. Republican members of the cult — including most Republican senators — are eager to crown Trump an absolute monarch; the rest of us should be scared stiff.
Meanwhile, Trump is trying furiously to prevent what could be the most explosive testimony imaginable from emerging. The Post reports:
The White House moved last week to block the publication of a book from [former national security adviser John] Bolton, saying that it contained “TOP SECRET” and classified material that would endanger national security.The Jan. 23 letter to Charles Cooper, Bolton’s lawyer, said that Bolton’s book contained “significant amounts of classified information” and that Bolton would be breaking his nondisclosure agreement if he published the book.
This is a transparent and heavy-handed attempt to smash Bolton’s First Amendment rights and to once again obstruct Congress. It is almost impossible to believe that a seasoned professional and respected lawyer such as Bolton would include such material in a book. He, of course, can choose to disregard this ham-handed attempt at prior restraint and show up anyway, as he said he would. This is merely the latest in what has been a desperate scramble to prevent evidence, which inevitably will come out through leaks or books or testimony (in the House, if need be) that would make Trump look even more guilty than he already does.
We seem to have passed the point where Trump will be able to claim legitimate vindication from acquittal. His cultists will think he has been cleared. But to the 75 percent or so of voters who see witnesses as necessary, the trial is more likely to be regarded as the last frantic gasps of a president who cannot grasp that his own political interests diverge from the nation’s. In following him down this path, Republicans will be seen as accomplices and entirely unfit to hold power.
