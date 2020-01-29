It was not unreasonable even days ago for Democrats to fear that the impeachment hearing would succeed where the Ukraine scheme had not, namely in smearing Biden. Goodness knows, Trump’s lawyers tried. But between the continual fact-checking of debunked claims regarding Biden’s conduct and Democrats unanimously defending him hour after hour on TV — suggesting that Biden was targeted precisely because he would be the most effective candidate — the impeachment trial might be the weirdest and most effective free-media lift in presidential history (and that includes the billions in free cable TV time that Trump got in 2016). Over and over again we hear: Biden was the anti-corruption fighter; Trump was the corruption enabler.

What’s more, the potential for witnesses and fights about witnesses means the trial could continue on past the Iowa caucuses and perhaps past New Hampshire’s Feb. 11 primary. That would mean Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) would remain shackled to their desks in the Senate chamber for long periods of time. While their personal presence in a primary state might be overrated, their inability to respond to the daily push and shove of the primary might be damaging — especially with Biden doing a victory dance each time a Republican attacks him.

Moreover, should former national security adviser John Bolton manage to testify that Trump told him the holdup in military aid to Ukraine was part of a political stunt to attack Biden, the Biden TV ads will write themselves. There is nothing like a constant reminder that Trump in essence tried to pick the Democrats’ nominee (anyone but Biden) to prompt Democrats defiantly to rally to Biden.

Alternatively, if Republicans prevent Bolton from testifying and thereby confirm suspicions that this trial has been a sham from the get-go — in which Republicans intended to assist, not punish, Trump’s attempt to enlist a foreign government to intervene in a U.S. election and harm Biden — the risk of a ferocious backlash against Trump and Senate Republicans will likely result in triumphant claims from the Biden camp: “They were too cowardly to take on Biden!” or “Trump never had anything on Biden, so he needed a foreign government merely to announce an investigation!”

It is worth underscoring that Bolton’s testimony is not guaranteed, nor should we consider Biden’s victory anywhere near inevitable. And if Biden were to win, it would be hard to attribute his success purely to the impeachment trial. Nevertheless, in allowing the free media repeatedly to debunk Trump’s false accusations against Biden, in portraying Biden as the candidate Trump most feared and in giving Biden the opportunity to slam hapless Republicans such as Scott and Ernst, the trial ironically might be the one thing that puts Biden over the top.

There would be something deliciously satisfying if the plot boomeranged, lifting Biden to the nomination and knocking Trump off his feet. Perhaps Trump and his henchmen should never have gone shopping for help with his cockeyed scheme to use foreign aid to extort an ally. If Trump is the victim of his own inept and unconstitutional conduct, a great many Americans would delight in the karmic justice.