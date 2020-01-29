“In terms of trajectory over Monmouth polls conducted since last summer, support for Biden has bounced around between 19% and 26%, Sanders has grown steadily from a low of 8% in August, Buttigieg jumped from 8% to 22% between August and November but has fallen back from that high point,” the pollsters find. “Warren has slipped slightly from 20% in the summer, and Klobuchar has inched up from 3% in August.”

If you combine the first and second choices, Biden does a bit better (39 percent), while Warren (34 percent) overtakes Sanders (32 percent). Supporters of the candidates who fail to hit 15 percent can move to another candidate. Then it gets interesting: “When likely caucusgoers are asked to choose from among this limited field, the race stands at 29% Biden, 25% Sanders, 20% Buttigieg, and 19% Warren. In this scenario, about 4 in 10 Klobuchar supporters would realign with Biden, while about 1 in 4 would go to Buttigieg, 1 in 5 to Warren, and just a handful to Sanders.”

The numbers that stand out concern Sanders. Sanders’s favorability hit 70 percent in early January but has now dropped to 61 percent, while his unfavorable number has gone from 22 percent to 32 percent. This coincides with a flurry of negative stories about Sanders: his overly aggressive Bernie Bros, the revelation that he reportedly told Warren that a woman was not electable (which Sanders denied), his false attacks on Biden on Social Security, his refusal to say how much his extravagant plans cost, his apology for spreading a Trump-like attack that Biden is “corrupt” and rising concern among Democrats that he might be the least electable of the top contenders. Others have raised the point that he has never been thoroughly vetted.

Perhaps for the first time in his political career, he is getting thoroughly blasted by fellow Democrats, and he has not been able to do much about it. For one thing, he has been tied up in the impeachment trial. (The Biden camp fully appreciates the irony.) More than that, he seems at a loss to respond to real scrutiny, not an encouraging sign for a party about to go up against President Trump. This is a case in which the candidates and his followers know how to dish it out but not how to take it.

To a much greater degree, the glass-jaw phenomenon afflicted Warren when her Medicare-for-all scheme went under the microscope. (First she refused to say how much it would cost, then she put out a controversial and eye-popping funding scheme and eventually backed away from the whole thing.) She has yet to recover fully.

Biden’s campaign is happy to point out that Biden has been bashed for a year (and targeted by Trump in his Ukraine scheme) but is still standing. Resilience might be the most under-appreciated quality in a presidential candidate.