Allies of Donald Trump have begun holding events in black communities where organizers lavish praise on the president as they hand out tens of thousands of dollars to lucky attendees.
The first giveaway took place last month in Cleveland, where recipients whose winning tickets were drawn from a bin landed cash gifts in increments of several hundred dollars, stuffed into envelopes. A second giveaway scheduled for this month in Virginia has been postponed, and more are said to be in the works.
The tour comes as Trump’s campaign has been investing its own money to make inroads with black voters and erode Democrats’ overwhelming advantage with them. But the cash giveaways are organized under the auspices of an outside charity, the Urban Revitalization Coalition, permitting donors to remain anonymous and make tax-deductible contributions.

The irony is that this is the kind of thing Republicans imagine Democrats do but they actually don’t (remember “Obamaphones”?).

Top Democrats are increasingly alarmed that Sen. Bernie Sanders could gain unstoppable momentum from the primary voting that starts next week, but they also fear that any anti-Sanders effort would backfire, and that has sidelined any significant stop-Sanders effort for now.
Even the hint of an organized anti-Sanders movement would risk alienating the Vermont senator’s sometimes belligerent supporters and play into claims that the process is “rigged,” many Democrats say privately. Democratic House candidates in swing districts say they are nervous about running on the same ticket as Sanders, but they, too, are reluctant to say so publicly.
That’s leading some Democratic centrists to warn that the silence carries a risk of waiting until it’s too late.

And what are they going to do? Air some ads? That won’t work.