Top Democrats are increasingly alarmed that Sen. Bernie Sanders could gain unstoppable momentum from the primary voting that starts next week, but they also fear that any anti-Sanders effort would backfire, and that has sidelined any significant stop-Sanders effort for now.Even the hint of an organized anti-Sanders movement would risk alienating the Vermont senator’s sometimes belligerent supporters and play into claims that the process is “rigged,” many Democrats say privately. Democratic House candidates in swing districts say they are nervous about running on the same ticket as Sanders, but they, too, are reluctant to say so publicly.That’s leading some Democratic centrists to warn that the silence carries a risk of waiting until it’s too late.
And what are they going to do? Air some ads? That won’t work.
* Rachael Bade and John Wagner report that Trump superfan Rep. Doug Collins will be running for the Senate, opposing sitting Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler. This could put Georgia in play for Democrats.
* Mary Louise Kelly explains to Mike Pompeo how this thing we call “journalism” works in a free society.
* Ryan Goodman looks at the obituaries of the people on the House Judiciary Committee who had to vote on Nixon’s impeachment, and finds that that one moment defined them in life and in death.
* Chrissy Stroop has some interesting suggestions on how reporters on Treump-era Evangelical Christianity can deepen their coverage by incorporating the voices of “survivors of Christian fundamentalism," a constituency that’s rarely discussed in the mainstream media.
* Tom Steyer has a new video out making the case that Democrats need to come out for expanding the Supreme Court, on the grounds that Republicans are packing the court on their own.
* Alex Isenstadt reports that Trump is already offering financial rewards and punishments to Republican senators according to whether they’re sticking with him on impeachment.
* Nick Corasiniti and Abby Goodnough report that Michael Bloomberg has already spent $88 million on ads hitting Trump on health care.
* Alex Dziodosz reports on how neo-Nazis in Germany are using rock concerts to organize and spread their message.