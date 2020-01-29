Northam’s proposal would erase swaths of former governor Robert F. McDonnell’s (R) 2013 transportation bill even as it attempts to tackle the same, intractable problems: too much congestion and not enough money to fix it.

In short, we’re heading back to the future on transportation.

According to The Post’s Luz Lazo, Northam’s transportation package approaches these problems from several angles. The bill’s goals include:

… double passenger rail service over the next decade and new efforts to lower traffic fatalities on state highways, while ensuring the state’s transportation fund remains solvent to support critical transit, including Metro, and infrastructure projects.

Okay, sure, let’s fix up the rail network. But does that require putting the state back into the train business with Amtrak? Apparently so — never mind the commonwealth’s appalling historical track record as a rail investor/owner, and Amtrak’s litany of problems.

But let’s get to the money.

House Bill 1414 proposes to end what turns out to have been a failed experiment at using a sales tax hike (and a host of other taxes and fees) to help pay for transportation.

Transportation experts have long known the per-gallon tax wasn’t going to provide the cash necessary to maintain Virginia’s large road network over the long term. Increased fuel efficiency, economic growth and higher maintenance costs always meant the gas tax would always be playing catch-up.

McDonnell said, “If we stick to the old means of funding transportation, we will find ourselves having the same debates and facing the same revenue shortfalls over and over again.”

So he changed the terms of the debate, got his fellow Republicans to vote for a plan McDonnell said “will serve Virginians well for a generation.”

It lasted less than seven years.

But Northam is trying to do more than wrangle more cash out of Virginia motorists. He’s also intent on getting them to clean up their acts — all in the name of safety (and money).

That means no open beer bottles and no cellphones and you’d better buckle up or the nice man from the state patrol is going to have a chat with you.

And nothing says “safety” (not to be confused with “fundraising’) like dotting the Virginia landscape with speed cameras, which will snap your picture and send you a ticket if you’re traveling 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

Here’s a prediction: We won’t have to wait seven years, a generation — or heck, probably even a week — before the first of those ticket writing tools is vandalized.

If the transportation package wins legislative approval (and there’s little reason to suspect it won’t), the governor will have another big legislative achievement to add to a list that already includes Medicaid expansion and will soon include gun control and expanded abortion rights.

And, though Northam’s role in making it happen was minimal at best, Northam did preside over the party’s return to dominance in Capitol Square.

Quite a list of achievements. In another time, and under much different personal and political circumstances, it would guarantee Northam a Senate seat for as long as he wanted it.

But here’s one thing that’s just about guaranteed to happen: A few years from now, a Virginia governor will be back before the cameras touting a new, multibillion transportation bill.

This package of fixes, taxes, plans and schemes will — at long last — stabilize transportation financing, make roads safer and get drivers out of gridlock.