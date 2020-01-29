And it came from three Republicans senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — who are perhaps the three lawmakers most inclined vote to hear from further witnesses in the case.

That meant that everyone in the chamber moved a little bit forward in their seats as one of president’s lawyers stood to answer the query. And what an answer it was. White House lawyer Patrick Philbin, the most adept and sophisticated of Trump’s advocates, was ready for the gopher pitch.

Said Philbin: If the president had such a mixed motive — part “the public interest, but also some personal interest” — then it “cannot possibly be the basis for an impeachable offense.”

Elected officials, he said, will always “have in mind how their conduct, how their decisions, their policy decisions will affect the next election.” Thus, he argued, removing a president for a mixed motive would put all presidents on the chopping block for many everyday decisions.

It was a key moment: If it’s really true that a mixed motive can’t be the basis for removal, then the senators need only conclude that Trump had, somewhere in his mind, some public interest, perhaps ferreting out corruption generally or forcing other countries to share in the costs of NATO, to justify a vote for acquittal.

Collins and Co. could, by extension, argue that no amount of evidence from the John Boltons and Mick Mulvaneys of the world could alter the supposition that Trump had at least one appropriate motive somewhere in the many chambers of his mind.

Indeed, at one point, Philbin argued that it would be enough if the president might have had such a motive to clear the way for acquittal.

It requires only brief reflection to see that the position is akin to insulating from any constitutional remedy the most vile and abusive presidential conduct. For it will routinely be the case that a president, even in the middle of some desperate or foolish act of law breaking, might also have some more benign motive somewhere in mind.

This kind of squishy thinking would not fly in a real court.

In criminal law, as a general matter, the prosecution need prove only that the defendant commits a proscribed act with a specified mental state. So, for example, murder in the first degree means causing the death of another person with intent to cause the death, or, in the more arcane language of the penal code, with the “conscious object to cause such a result.” It is legally irrelevant if the defendant also believed that the death of the person would result in some good in the world.

But we are not in a court of law. The Senate is a court of politics. And perhaps in the political crucible of an impeachment trial, the president’s lawyers could reasonably argue that other more benign motives excuse the more malign one, and so the Senate should be softer in its judgment. But that is a far cry from Philbin’s submission that a mixed motive means the conduct is not impeachable in the first place.

If Republican senators are persuaded by the mixed-motive argument and use it as a basis for voting against witnesses, they will have been hoodwinked, and perhaps willingly.

But the country, which overwhelmingly wants to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses, will have been cheated of its right to know by another lousy argument dressed up in plausible legalese.

