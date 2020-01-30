Biden, who now references the efforts from Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to try to sink his campaign, seems amused if not delighted to be cast in the trial as Trump’s worst nightmare — a man so dangerous to Trump that the president had to pursue crackpot conspiracy theories overseas to try to gain an advantage.

AD

AD

In his remarks, Biden rapped Trump for insisting that he would protect Obamacare when Republicans are in federal court trying to repeal it. “Everything is through the looking glass,” Biden observed, after embracing centrist progressive policies on health care, climate change and guns. But that was just the warm up.

“The character of the nation is on the ballot. America’s character,” he intoned, adding “I do not believe we’re the dark, angry nation that Donald Trump sees in his tweets in the middle of the night. I don’t believe we’re the nation that rips babies from the arms of their mothers and thinks that’s okay. I don’t believe we’re the nation that builds walls and whips up hysteria about an invasion of immigrants.” He insisted that Americans still hold to a code of decency and inclusion. He extolled the power of example and the notion that the country is not defined by race or ethnicity, but by an idea (“All men are created equal”).

He deplored the “culture of cruelty” Trump propagates, the transformation of NATO into a “protection racket” and his corrosive impact on America. He reminded the crowd that we can get over four years of Trump, but after eight years, we will hardly recognize our country. He also invoked Jacquelyn, the security officer at the New York Times building, who voiced her support for Biden (although the paper did not endorse him).

AD

AD

Perhaps it was the dangerous assertion that Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz made on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday night, but Biden’s words took on added weight. “[Americans] deserve a president who will put the country’s interest first — not his own self-interest,” he said. He might have added: “And one who can tell the difference between the two.”

Biden is not promising a revolution; he is promising to restore “the soul of America” by ridding us of Trump and then embarking on a center-left agenda. Looming over the campaign is the impeachment trial, a grim reminder that Republicans have become authoritarians who willingly support a president who, according to his lawyers, thinks anything he does to get reelected is in the national interest. It’s frightful, and it is not an exaggeration for Biden to argue that unless Democrats can find someone to beat Trump, we are in deep trouble. (Biden recalls, “In 2018, I went to 24 states for 65 candidates. I took on Trump all over the country — and we beat him. In fact, we beat him like a drum — and in the process, we took back the majority in the House.”)

If the stakes were not so high, it would not be so insane to consider for the nomination the self-described socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who will be clobbered in the general election and whose endorsements for the U.S. House failed to flip a single seat in 2018. Whether Biden or another candidate, Democrats need to pick someone who doesn’t start with the odds stacked against him. Otherwise, Biden’s warning that America will be unrecognizable after another term will play out before our eyes.

AD

AD