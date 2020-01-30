Ten days before Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman dined with President Trump at his Washington hotel, they were part of a small group of Republican Party donors who met with the president at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, a new recording shows.
The two men — who later assisted Rudolph W. Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine — were part of a gathering held in an ornate room of the property and also attended by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, according to the video and people in attendance.

I wonder if this is the last of the tapes?

The Trump administration is working to cement new standards weakening enforcement of the century-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Interior Department officials said Thursday that they will propose regulations clarifying that individuals and industrial operators, such as oil, gas and wind companies, will not be penalized if they accidentally kill birds -- even on a massive scale. [...]
Officials said that rather than force industries to protect birds, they will rely on them to do so voluntarily.

Well, that should work out fine.