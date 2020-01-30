The Trump administration is working to cement new standards weakening enforcement of the century-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act.Interior Department officials said Thursday that they will propose regulations clarifying that individuals and industrial operators, such as oil, gas and wind companies, will not be penalized if they accidentally kill birds -- even on a massive scale. [...]Officials said that rather than force industries to protect birds, they will rely on them to do so voluntarily.
Well, that should work out fine.
