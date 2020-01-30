“If we’ve not heard from witnesses and if we’ve not received documents, don’t anyone walk away talking about acquittal because there’s no true acquittal if there’s not been a fair trial,” said Harris, sitting across from me in her Capitol Hill office. So, then, what would the former California attorney general, whose incisive Senate questioning of Trump administration officials cut through the obfuscation and exposed the incompetence, call it?

“This will be a reinforcement of the fact there are two systems of justice in America. There’s one system of justice for the powerful and the connected and there is another system of justice for everybody else,” Harris continued. “Nobody walking through that courthouse door today and every day in America would get to unilaterally decide what evidence is gonna be presented against them. They don’t get to manipulate the trial that way. … Why should Donald Trump have one system of justice and then everybody else in America has a different system of justice?”

As for former national security adviser John Bolton, whose bombshell manuscript makes him a fact-witness to Trump’s strong-arming of Ukraine to start a bogus, but politically beneficial investigation into a potential rival? Harris made a reasonable plea to the Senate Republican majority that will most likely fall of deaf ears. “We know he is available and willing and relevant to this proceeding, to this trial. Call him forward. Call him forward,” urged Harris.

I talked with Harris before she dashed off to settle behind her Senate-floor desk covered by two thick binders filled with transcripts, rules, notes and other reading for the second day of senators’ questions for the impeachment managers and the president’s defense counsel. Our conversation came a little more than a year after Harris announced her historic candidacy for president and nearly two months after she ended her campaign. Impeachment puts her right back in the thick of it. Not that she ever really left. Twitter-taunted by the president who said, “We will miss you Kamala!” hours after she dropped out, Harris responded in kind. “Don’t worry, Mr. President,” Harris tweeted back. “I’ll see you at your trial.”

At the trial on Wednesday was where Alan Dershowitz, one of the president’s as-seen-on-TV defense lawyers, made a breathtaking assertion. “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest,” Dershowitz argued, “that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.” For Harris, this was an articulation of what Trump really believes.

“It just is a reflection of the perspective that Donald Trump has, which is that he is the country and the country is him,” said Harris. “And that’s a level of arrogance that the framers were concerned about when they allowed and required that Congress would have the power of impeachment.” She wasn’t finished. “He thinks he’s above the law. And a man like that should not have the power that he has.”

Nevertheless, the Republican majority in the Senate stands poised to allow Trump keep the power he has. If so, there will be millions of Americans who might question the good of their voice or even their vote in the face of politicians baldly putting party over country, the Constitution and the rule of law. But through her exasperation over this moment in history, Harris reiterated a mantra I first read in her book, “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” and that she repeated often during her short-lived campaign for president.

“We can never be overwhelmed or give up in fighting for our democracy, in fighting for our country, in fighting for ideals,” said Harris. “This is not a time to throw up your hands. This is a time to roll up your sleeves.” And with that, the junior senator from California ushered me out of her office. She had work to do.

