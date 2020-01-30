I’m embarrassed to admit that I am donating because of [late-night host] Seth Meyers’ segment about the interview Mary Louise Kelly did with Pompeo. (And I heard that interview when it was aired... Doh!). Anyway, hope you can use my meager donation to keep playing NPR.

I’ve already renewed our KUT membership, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s inexcusable treatment of NPR reporters Mary Louise Kelly and Michele Kelemen prompts me to make an additional small gift to support KUT, NPR and high-quality reporting. It’s that “democracy dies in darkness,” and NPR is a bright light.

I get my news every morning from NPR, but was prompted by interview of Pompeo by Mary Louise Kelly to add to my ongoing support. NPR is the best way to get information without either la left or right bias. Thanks for everything you all do.

I am thankful for the brave reporting done by Mary Louise Kelly this past week in regards to Secretary Pompeo. This incident has made me realize more than ever how important it is to keep this great service alive.

Thanks to Mary Louise Kelly for her work on the interview with Pompeo. We appreciate her truthful reporting.

An extra $10 for Mary Louise Kelly :)

I’m already a sustaining member, but I wanted to give a little extra in support of Mary Louise Kelly. She’s an amazing person and journalist. No one has the right to speak to her as Pompeo did, nor attempt to demean her. My vote, and giving you a little extra, is the best way I can think of to support her.

Love NPR and KUT programs and want to acknowledge Mary Louise Kelly’s great interview with Sec State Pompeo. Keep asking the hard questions! Thank you to all NPR employees.

I love the objective, fact-based reporting coming from NPR and KUT. I make this donation counting on you guys to be great example of journalistic excellency and integrity.

I would like to double my monthly pledge to KUT and NPR as a token of my ongoing appreciation for excellent journalism, especially in this hostile climate of the current administration against the treasure that is public radio.

I listen to KUT all the time. Donating in support of your local journalism as well as NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly’s fair and tough questioning of government officials of all political parties.

C/O Mike Pompeo