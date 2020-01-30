In short, the Republican argument will be:

We’ve already heard from enough witnesses, so we don’t need to hear from anyone else -- even those with the most direct knowledge of Trump’s thinking as he executed one of the most important and contested acts of conduct in his whole Ukraine scheme; and

We will now acquit Trump in because Democrats couldn’t produce anything from any witnesses who had direct knowledge of his thinking as he executed one of the most important and contested acts of conduct in his whole Ukraine scheme.

Republicans won’t put the argument this way, of course. But this actually is what they’re already arguing.

AD

You may have noticed that Republicans have been using the number “17” lately. It’s central to their talking point for wrapping up the trial:

AD

“We have heard from 17 witnesses already,” said Senator John Cornyn (Texas). “Evidence is undisputed. More witnesses are unnecessary.”

“I do not believe we need to hear from an 18th witness,” said Senator Cory Gardner (Colo.), adding that we’ve heard “testimony from 17 witnesses.”

“I’m going to vote that we don’t need any more witnesses,” said Senator Ted Cruz (Texas). “With 17 witnesses in the House, we’ve heard all the evidence. The House managers have failed.”

We’ve heard “all” the evidence. The House’s case “failed.” What’s central to this case, though, is the idea -- widely argued by Trump defenders for weeks -- that Democrats fell short because they did not conclusively prove that Trump directly and explicitly commanded Ambassador Gordon Sondland to deliver the message to Ukraine that military aid was conditioned on doing Trump’s corrupt political bidding. Sondland only presumed this.

That’s nonsense, for all the reasons you know. Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president was itself deeply corrupt and impeachable. The message that military aid depended on Ukraine launching the investigations Trump wanted actually was delivered to Ukraine by Sondland, who acted at Trump’s direction throughout. The whole Ukraine scheme subverted our foreign policy to Trump’s personal and political interests. Etc.

AD

Democrats unquestionably succeeded in developing a very detailed and persuasive fact record in the face of extraordinarily corrupt obstruction of Congress -- which was also impeachable, something Democrats also succeeded in demonstrating -- while putting it all in its proper geopolitical context to show just how wretched and depraved Trump’s treatment of Ukraine really was.

AD

But for now, the point is that the GOP argument for acquittal depends in no small part on not hearing from one of the people who reportedly would testify to precisely the direct knowledge of Trump drawing the very link between aid and investigations that Republicans (falsely) claim hasn’t been established.

That, of course, is former national security adviser John Bolton -- who did not testify to the House precisely because ... Trump himself blocked witnesses.

AD

This, even as Republicans are also claiming they’ve already heard from enough witnesses, in order to come up with a sham justification for not hearing from exactly the sort of witness (Bolton) they themselves claim has been missing!

All the other ridiculous arguments you’ve heard -- Trump’s pressure on Ukraine was about legitimate corruption concerns; Trump can’t be impeached for abuse of power; etc. -- are really about creating a justification for not hearing more witnesses. Why hear from them, since Trump is innocent on all these other grounds, no matter what Bolton or anyone else testifies?

AD

It’s hard to keep your spirits up in the face of such monumental bad faith, smarmy confidence in the power of dishonesty, seething contempt for public opinion (huge majorities want witnesses), and blithe disregard for any sense of obligation to the most minimal standards of fair procedure and open-minded inquiry.

That’s why I have to give props to Susan Hennessey for laying it out on the line:

Maybe that makes me hopelessly naive and dumb. But I will not accept that 51 Republican senators would really ignore not just their constitutional oaths, but the will of the 75% of Americans who want to hear from witnesses. I'll need to see it to believe it. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 30, 2020