The gold standard for pre-#MeToo Weinstein takedowns is Peter Biskind’s “Down and Dirty Pictures: Miramax, Sundance, and the Rise of Independent Film,” published in 2004. The book is a devastating chronicle of routine physical and emotional violence: According to Biskind, Weinstein threatened to “beat the [expletive] out of" composer Elliot Goldenthal; threw a marble ashtray at a wall so hard that producer Donna Gigliotti “thought we were hit by an earthquake”; and once ordered an employee to jump off a balcony.

But Biskind missed the deeper significance of an account of Weinstein’s initial courtship of his first wife, the former Eve Chilton, related by former Miramax distribution head Mark Lipsky.

“It seemed like not even a day [passed] before he was all over her,” Lipsky told Biskind. “For possibly a couple of weeks or more, there were a dozen roses on her desk when we walked into work, to the point where we had to confront him and say, ‘You can’t do this, it’s an office, not your personal sexual playground.’ "

In the book’s introduction, Biskind acknowledges that he actually reassured Weinstein that he didn’t intend to investigate Weinstein’s private behavior because “drugs, sex, and rock ’n’ roll were not creative stimulants or career busters" in 1990s Hollywood. Biskind couldn’t have been more wrong: Sexual coercion appears to have been a routine part of Weinstein’s business.

And maybe the fact that Chilton married Weinstein made the story seem harmless, an example of Weinstein’s famed tenaciousness rather than harassment. But in light of the memoir that Ivana Lowell, who worked at Miramax’s publishing division and who dated Bob Weinstein, Harvey’s brother and Miramax co-founder, published in 2010, Lipsky’s story should have been regarded as smoke indicating fire.

“I knew about Harvey’s reputation as a womanizer; tales of his trying to seduce every young actress in town were infamous," Lowell said. "However, I wasn’t quite prepared for being on the receiving end of his onslaught. He would call me into his office under some pretext, and before I could scream ‘Sex, Lies, and Videotape,’ his office door would be slammed shut, and he would be playfully chasing me around his desk as though we were in a Feydeau farce. I was always too quick for him, and I don’t think he would have done anything anyway if he had ever caught me, but it made for an interesting work experience.”

On another occasion, Weinstein appeared at the apartment Lowell shared with a friend at 2 a.m and proceeded to lie “spread-eagle” on Lowell’s bed and declare, “I am so [expletive] exhausted. Which one of you girls is going to give me a back massage?” To put him off, Lowell said, “as flippantly as I could, ‘Oh Harvey, you know you hire us for our intellectual and literary abilities.’ " He stayed another hour. Lowell figured he had bribed her doorman to let him up unannounced.

Lowell’s book was hardly ignored when it was published. Janet Maslin reviewed it for the New York Times, and even quoted Lowell’s description of being chased. The New York Post featured a story from the book about Bob Weinstein’s temper tantrums. But the significance of Lowell’s stories about Harvey Weinstein, and the bravery it took to tell them, seems to have gone largely unnoticed.

In 2017, when the Harvey Weinstein exposés broke, Lowell seemed to blame herself for not doing more in 2010, telling the New York Post’s Richard Johnson, “I left out a lot of sordid details because I still considered Bob a friend and I didn’t realize the extent and consequences of Harvey’s sickening ways.” Lowell isn’t giving herself enough credit: She stuck to her stories even when the Weinsteins painted her as a fantasist in the press.