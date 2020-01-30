Surprisingly, given the amount of media play devoted to the left, a large percentage of voters still want Democrats to cooperate with Republicans: “63% of Democratic voters — including substantial shares of those who support Buttigieg (82%), Bloomberg (79%) and Biden (72%) for the nomination — say it is more important for a Democratic candidate to seek common ground with Republicans, even if it means giving up some things Democrats want.”

In the general election, there are a remarkable number of soft Republican voters: “73% of Democratic and Democratic leaning voters say they will definitely vote for the party’s nominee, while 59% of Republican and Republican leaning voters say they will definitely vote for [President] Trump.” That would seem to favor those candidates — especially Biden, Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) — who are already appealing to independent and disaffected Republicans.

We should underscore several key findings.

First, Biden absolutely dominates among African American voters. “Overall, 36% of black Democrats name Biden as their first choice; far fewer name Sanders (13%) or Warren (9%).” (Sanders does better than Biden with Hispanics but by a much smaller margin of 30 to 22 percent.) Unless a candidate can capture the African American vote, it seems unlikely he or she can be viable over the long haul in the primary. If moderate Iowa caucus-goers are trying to find the most viable standard-bearer, the finding would push them toward Biden.

Second, Medicare-for-all did not turn out to be the decisive issue many media observers expected: “Overall, 86% of Democratic voters support the government offering a health insurance plan, similar to Medicare, that Americans could choose to purchase instead of private insurance. A smaller, but sizable majority of Democratic voters also say they support a single national health insurance program that would replace private insurance (74%).”

Third, despite all the protectionist rhetoric, big majorities in both parties favor trade agreements. “Overall, similar shares of Democratic and Republican voters say their impact has been positive (69% and 72%, respectively).” That is contrary to Sanders’s drumbeat against such deals, which is even more intense than Warren, who put out a highly protectionist proposal earlier in the campaign but has come around to support the new U.S. trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

In sum, Democrats overall remain rather evenly divided, although the ideological differences among Democrats may be smaller than often portrayed. The party is generally liberal — in favor of extending health-care coverage, fighting climate change, regulating guns, extending citizenship to those here illegal and greatly concerned about income inequality. Differences on U.S. leadership in the world exist (majorities of Warren, Buttigieg and Sanders supporters say “it would be acceptable if another country became as militarily powerful as the U.S. By contrast, identical shares of Biden and Bloomberg supporters … say U.S. policies should try to ensure that this country remains the only military superpower”). If Democrats are savvy, they’ll realize that none of their ideological preferences will come to fruition unless they beat Trump and pick up Senate seats.