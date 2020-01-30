This is a formula for authoritarian rule, one so contrary to the Framers’ intent and the presence of an impeachment clause one is tempted to laugh. However, this is no laughing matter for Republicans. They can be handmaidens to investing Trump with tyrannical powers or they can find some other grounds on which to acquit him once they have heard the evidence. They cannot both reject Bolton and escape the import of Dershowitz’s frightening theory.

Regarding Bolton’s testimony, his lawyer, Charles Cooper, rejected the administration’s heavy-handed attempt at prior restraint by questioning whether anything regarding Ukraine that Bolton might be asked about could “reasonably be considered classified.” Contrary to the usual book submission process, wherein ex-officials receive specific comments or edits to alleviate concerns about classified material, this White House issued a flat edict with no detail. Cooper asks for a speedy resolution.

Bolton can give the White House the back of his hand and announce he will testify — or call a news conference! — to provide non-classified evidence. There is no way in the world his remark about refusing to participate in the “drug deal” Trump’s cronies were cooking up or the reasons he said it could be classified. Alternatively, Democrats could ask Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. to subpoena Bolton, daring Republicans to try to silence the chief justice. That is what Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) threatened to do:

On Friday, I plan to offer a motion that will require Chief Justice Roberts to:



1. Subpoena witnesses and documents if he determines they are relevant.



2. Rule on any claims of executive privilege in order to expedite the trial. pic.twitter.com/z7rc3PYZzA — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 30, 2020

And finally, Democrats could force a vote, daring Republicans to conceal a witness with definitive evidence, someone who days or weeks later can dump the facts out into the public domain.

Judging from Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.) who are still threatening to call Hunter Biden (who has no relevant testimony), it is not clear if they have the votes to muzzle Bolton. Alternatively, if it is the price of getting damning testimony from Bolton, Democrats could agree to bring in Hunter Biden for a deposition, subject to the chief justice ruling on relevance.

This turn of events is not what Republicans had in mind when they began the impeachment trial. The most compelling witness has now popped up and the most abhorrent legal argument has been dropped on their doorstep. The country overwhelmingly favors calling witnesses, and worse, increasingly thinks Trump is guilty. A Reuters/Ipsos poll finds: “About half of Americans say they are increasingly convinced that the president has done something wrong (53%), and a third (34%) of Americans say the opposite — that they are increasingly convinced of the president’s innocence.” On the specific articles of impeachment, 53 percent think he is guilty of obstructing Congress, while even more (57 percent) think he abused his office.

Trump might get away with his impeachable crimes, but increasingly it looks like Republicans will have no place to hide. There will no doubt be a price paid for conducting a sham trial to confer dictatorial power on the president.

