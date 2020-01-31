Some would argue that the actions of a body of directly elected representatives, selected by the very same voters, but more recently, would better reflect their will than an election four years ago, but we all know that is nonsense. The will of the voters found its highest and best expression in the election of President Trump, and anything that seems likely to remove him from power or even just inconvenience him a little goes against their will. If the Founders had wanted it to be possible to legitimately remove from office a president the people had selected, they would have made three equal branches of government and devised a specific mechanism for this to occur by a two-thirds vote, or something!

This is why the prospect of another election fills me with so much alarm. We know the voters want Donald J. Trump! They said so, resoundingly, with a minority of their votes, in 2016. Dare we risk overturning that election by holding another? Suppose he were not to win it! That would certainly go against the will of the voters. It would be just as much an overturning of 2016′s results as this impeachment is — perhaps more so, because Mike Pence would not immediately get to become president afterward.

Indeed, if the Founders wanted one thing when they rose up against King George III, it was to be certain that the United States would be governed by a person who could not be removed from power, and certainly not in a partisan way. The evils of partisanship cannot be too strongly stated. The idea that the country might be divided into groups of people who favor certain things, that they might elect people who agree that they favor certain things and that those people might gather to enact those things through a majority vote, over the wishes of a minority — that would have been anathema to the Founders! This is difficult to tell from the Constitution, but easy to tell if you feed the Constitution to a goat, sacrifice the goat and observe its entrails carefully.

I love the will of the voters, and truly I cannot think of anything that would overturn it more than an election that did not result in placing Donald J. Trump in power. Cavillers and quibblers complain that technically Donald J. Trump’s original election was not what a majority wanted, but, you see, that just goes to show that the will of the voters is a different thing from what the majority of voters want. This is complicated stuff!

A free, fair election that could possibly deliver the presidency into someone else’s hands — how is that fair? Of course, not holding an election feels a little anti-democratic, but we have already canceled a whole slew of Republican primaries since the will of the voters was already so clear that no vote was needed. We had better not stop until the voters are assured of getting what they want.

And in the instance that we foolishly hold an election, we should leave no doubt that interference is welcome. For the will of the voters.