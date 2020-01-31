* Pete Williams reports that the Supreme Court is going to decide soon whether Trump’s tax returns will stay secret:
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it has scheduled oral argument on March 31 for three cases involving access to President Donald Trump's financial documents.His lawyers are challenging lower court orders, now on hold, that require his banks and accountants to turn over financial records to U.S. House committees and a local prosecutor in New York.The cases could yield major rulings on the power of the House to demand records for its investigations and, on the other hand, the authority of a president to resist such demands. A decision will be announced by the end of June, just as the general election campaign heats up.
It’s really just because Trump is so modest that he’s been fighting so hard to conceal the returns, not because there’s anything fishy in them.
* The Senate just officially voted down witnesses at Trump’s impeachment trial, and the Senate GOP’s facilitation of Trump’s coverup is almost complete.
* Marc Caputo and Christopher Cadelago report that Democrats are putting together a big organizing campaign focused on six battleground states.
* P.J. Huffstutter reports that farm bankruptcies hit an 8-year high in 2019.
* Adam J. White dismantles Alan Dershowitz’s arguments in Trump’s defense by demonstrating what he left out.
* Eric Segall has some interesting suggestions for amending the impeachment clauses in the Constitution to avoid debacles like the one we’ve seen around Trump’s impeachment.
* Nancy LeTourneau argues that we should stop blaming Democrats for being unable to push through the walls of obstruction Republicans put up.
* Heather Digby Parton explains how Trump is rolling us back on presidential power to pre-Watergate days, or even worse.
* Jonathan Cohn explains how bad Trump’s new assault on Medicaid is.
* Clare Malone talks to Stacy Abrams about her plan to run for president and a bunch of other things.
* Bill Barrow and Steve Peoples report on the new DNC requirements for the next debate that could put Mike Bloomberg on the stage.
* And David Byler explains why Bloomberg can’t buy the nomination.