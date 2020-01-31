* Rosalind S. Helderman, Paul Sonne, David L. Stern, and Josh Dawsey report that Rudy G. is always looking to get a little something for himself:

Rudolph W. Giuliani was huddled with a top Ukrainian official at a luxury Madrid hotel last August, on a mission to push for investigations sought by President Trump. But first, Giuliani made a personal ask on behalf of a former client in Ukraine.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, for whom Giuliani has said he did consulting work, was on the verge of being fired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from a separate post as the appointed head of the city administration, a move that would greatly reduce his power. Giuliani urged a Zelensky adviser at the Madrid conclave to retain Klitschko , according to Lev Parnas, a former Giuliani associate.
“Rudy told him, ‘Make sure Klitschko stays,’ ” Parnas, who participated in the meeting, told The Washington Post in an interview.

Hey, it’s the Trump way: There’s our business, and there’s my business, and I’m not going to stop doing my business just because I’m doing our business.

The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it has scheduled oral argument on March 31 for three cases involving access to President Donald Trump's financial documents.
His lawyers are challenging lower court orders, now on hold, that require his banks and accountants to turn over financial records to U.S. House committees and a local prosecutor in New York.
The cases could yield major rulings on the power of the House to demand records for its investigations and, on the other hand, the authority of a president to resist such demands. A decision will be announced by the end of June, just as the general election campaign heats up.

It’s really just because Trump is so modest that he’s been fighting so hard to conceal the returns, not because there’s anything fishy in them.

* The Senate just officially voted down witnesses at Trump’s impeachment trial, and the Senate GOP’s facilitation of Trump’s coverup is almost complete.