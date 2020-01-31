It’s clear the shooter had been poisoned with hate — the same type of hate that drove a radical to shoot the man who led India to its independence.

Seventy-two years ago, when the Hindu nationalist Nathuram Godse, a follower of the right-wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological fountainhead of today’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), pulled the trigger, he blamed it on Gandhi’s alleged emasculation of Hindus and generosity toward Muslims.

Today, the same rhetoric is in action.

A few days ago, Anurag Thakur, a junior minister of finance in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was campaigning for the forthcoming Delhi elections chanting “desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro saalon ko” (“shoot all the traitors of the country”).

Also recently, Shah, the second-in-command to Modi, told a crowd during a campaign event to “press the election button with such anger that Shaheen Bagh feels the current,” a reference to the Delhi neighborhood where Muslim women have been sitting in protest, singing revolutionary songs and launching a Gandhian Satyagraha to ensure the government revokes the citizenship bill that discriminates against Muslims and threatens to erase their existence.

Enabled by this hate, the university attacker did the needful. Before he fired his pistol, in front of the police and the national media, he reportedly posted on his Facebook page that he was going to take revenge on the protesters of Shaheen Bagh. The posts repeated the provocative slogans that had been made by Modi’s ministers regarding the shooting of traitors. The gunman further wrote that if he was martyred while killing the anti-nationalists, his dead body should be covered in saffron.

With that, a day to commemorate Gandhi’s martyrdom for an inclusive India turned into a brutal reminder of our steady decline into fascism and another reason for the world to be alarmed.

A week ago, I was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. In almost every interaction, I was asked by foreign dignitaries and diplomats “what is happening to Gandhi’s India?” I heard George Soros call out Modi. “The biggest and most frightening setback,” Soros said, came in India “where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship.”

The same day, the Economist ran a scathing cover story, under the headline “Intolerant India: Narendra Modi stokes divisions in the world’s biggest democracy." A secondary headline read: “India’s 200m Muslims fear the prime minister is building a Hindu state.”

In the last eight months, multiple publications, including the New York Times, the London Review of Books, the Wall Street Journal and The Post, have dedicated multiple editorials calling called out Modi’s divisive agenda to polarize India on religious lines.

With each criticism, the prime minister has only become more committed to his brazen majoritarian agenda.

Modi invokes Gandhi on his foreign trips but he’s bent on discrediting those calling for justice the Gandhian way. This week, a video circulated of police officers grilling 8-year-old students in a BJP-ruled state. The school was accused of promoting anti-national activity for staging a play against the prime minister’s citizenship bill.

Now, someone has opened fire on peaceful student protesters — fueled by the hate coming from the country’s leaders.

The fascism unleashed by Modi is at the doorstep of every Indian, the growing radicalization of the increasingly insecure Indian Hindu is turning into a dangerous threat for the plural and secular democracy of India. Modi and his allies in the government are stoking this insecurity, invoking Hindu supremacy in response to dissenting voices.

Godse, who assassinated Gandhi, is being reinvented as a martyr for the Hindu cause, giving birth to those who imagine themselves as the foot soldiers of Hindu supremacy.

But on the 72nd anniversary of Gandhi’s death, we must seek refuge in the comforting words of the Mahatma himself: “When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they seem invincible. But in the end, they always fall. … Always.”