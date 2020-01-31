Roberts has seen just how power-hungry and intellectually dishonest the administration is and how it has played the courts (e.g. claiming in court that Congress can only enforce subpoenas through impeachment while making the opposite argument in the Senate). We hope that when cases centering on exaggerated claims of executive immunity reach the high court, Roberts will lead the justices with a strong majority to reject and discredit Trump’s dangerous views on executive power.

The public should understand fully that the Republican Party has become the authoritarian party. Instead of limited government, separation of powers and self-rule, Republicans embrace — when it suits their fancy — unlimited executive power, executive domination of the other branches and selling our democracy to the highest foreign bidder. They have mutilated the Constitution so they can claim its broken remains. They have been willing to sacrifice an ally to Russian domination, a signal to the Kremlin and others that we are feckless friends. Voters should be forewarned that neither the legislative branch nor executive branch can be entrusted to this crowd.

Americans who actually adhere to conservative beliefs should give up the fantasy that the GOP can be rescued. In not only electing and defending Trump but also shredding long-held constitutional principles, it poses a threat to the rule of law, equal justice under the law and the American creed (“All men ...”). Their energies are best spent in the short run trying to nominate and help elect a centrist Democrat and then creating a principled center-right party from the ground up.