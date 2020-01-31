Sen. Schumer: "Even in Sen. Alexander's statement announcing his opposition to new evidence, he said it was 'proven' that the president did what he was accused of."— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 31, 2020
"Alexander...said out loud [what] I think most Senate Republicans believe in private." https://t.co/ZsTEzauubs pic.twitter.com/fc5C6bADJS
Alexander’s reasoning is as exasperating as it is cowardly: The president has lied about his intent, sought to extort a foreign power to benefit his own reelection and put himself above the national interest — but just let the voters decide.
He writes himself, the Senate and the impeachment clause out of the Constitution not because the president is innocent, but because the most egregious conduct in presidential history is undeserving of the Senate’s rebuke? He seems not to buy the frightful argument from Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz that anything the president does to achieve his own reelection is legitimate, but the result is equally horrifying: There is no sanction for doing so.
It would be one thing if Alexander and his colleagues were willing to pass a resolution of censure or pass legislation explicitly criminalizing Trump’s conduct going forward (i.e. no more inviting foreign governments to investigate opponents), but of course Alexander has no such intention. He wants the voters to let him off the hook. Will he now oppose the president’s reelection for having conducted himself in such an “inappropriate” manner? Of course not.
That puts Republicans in the position of: 1) accepting Alexander’s view that Trump did it but claiming impeachment is defunct; 2) rejecting the president’s guilt and rejecting witnesses (i.e. becoming accomplices to a coverup); 3) accepting Dershowitz’s formula that everything Trump did was acceptable; or 4) calling witnesses to have a real trial.
It is all but certain that they will choose anything other than OptionNo. 4, thereby depriving Trump of any legitimate vindication and stripping themselves of any rightful claim to the label “trial.” This sets Senate Republicans up to be humiliated by the House, which will be free to call former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness and pursue other witnesses and documents in court, thereby making the 2020 election a referendum on corruption and foreign interference in our election.
House manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who has forcefully and definitively debunked Dershowitz’s theory of unlimited presidential power in pursuit of reelection and explained why Bolton and other witnesses’ testimony is essential to make this a “trial,” was never going to obtain a two-thirds majority for conviction/removal. What he — with an assist from Dershowitz and Alexander — proved, however, is that the president cannot be exonerated. There is no evidence to dispute what Trump did, and more evidence of his guilt will surely follow in the days and weeks ahead. Schiff also laid bare the intellectual depravity and lawlessness of the Republican-led Senate.
Democrats have said that Republicans’ conduct sets a terrible precedent for presidential power and impeachment powers. That is true — if they get away with it. But if Trump and Senate Republicans are roundly defeated in November, the “precedent” for conducting a sham trial and attempting to invest the president with unlimited power will be repudiated. As always, it is up to the voters to decide what kind of democracy and Constitution — if any — they want to live under.
