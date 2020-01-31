Before assuming the worst, however, it might be useful to ask why so many individuals with famous names — say, former secretary of state Henry Kissinger or former vice president Al Gore — end up as directors of companies in industries they know nothing about.

Let’s start with one fundamental fact: Directors do not actually manage corporations. That job falls instead to full-time managers: the chief executive and his or her subordinates. Why, then, do corporations have a board of directors?

The historical answer is that corporate boards are like your tonsils — something in your body that once served a purpose during human evolution, but no longer does. Specifically, corporations evolved some centuries ago out of merchant guilds. Such guilds commonly had elected boards (though members were not called directors back then) who acted like legislatures making rules for the guild members and like juries deciding disputes between the guild members. As the guilds morphed into what were called joint stock companies — what we would now call corporations — they continued to have boards even though management by a group of part-timers is no way to run a business. And, in fact, boards didn’t.

The prevailing wisdom today about the usefulness of boards is that they exist to keep an eye on management, making sure that the managers are not stealing or running the company completely into the ground. The notion is that shareholders of public companies are so dispersed with such small stakes in the company that they cannot monitor the managers themselves, so they elect directors to do the job for them. The problem is that dispersed shareholders with small stakes can no more recruit directors than they can oversee the managers. As a result, the managers commonly end up picking the directors who are supposed to keep an eye on the managers.

This explanation for having directors doesn’t really work, however, for a company such as Burisma, in which there is a controlling shareholder who owns a majority of the stock or all of it. Such a shareholder does not need to have directors to keep an eye on the managers, because such a shareholder can do this without a board. Perhaps the board can keep an eye on the controlling shareholder in order to protect minority shareholders or creditors from the controlling shareholder’s stealing or running the company into the ground. But that is a bit much to expect, given that the controlling shareholder picked the directors.

So, in the end, we are back to tonsils: Corporations have boards out of tradition commonly codified in the laws governing corporations, and, even without that, because people assume that if it is a corporation, it ought to have a board.

How, then, does that explain an individual such as Kissinger ending up on the board of Theranos, the bogus medical-tech company, or Gore landing at Apple, or Hunter Biden at Burisma? Since directors don’t actually manage the corporation, it doesn’t really matter that they don’t know much about the industry it’s involved with. Board members are largely like the garnish on the plate; they are a decorative feature. As such, it is handy if they can make the company look good. If a company can recruit a person of stature — or, failing that, the son of a person of stature — to become a director, it might make the company look good. Prospective investors, lenders and others doing business with the company might figure that if the company has such persons of stature on its board, it could not be that bad. It isn’t much different from companies hiring sports stars to shill for their products.

This dubious reality of corporate boards is nothing new. The 19th-century English novelist Anthony Trollope wrote about it. For those of a more lyrical inclination, there is the Gilbert & Sullivan comic opera “Utopia, Limited,” about organizing a country as a company, with a song that begins, “Some seven men form an Association / (If possible, all Peers and Baronets.)” The participation of such individuals on corporation boards is no doubt tacky, but it does not necessarily entail anything more nefarious than that.