A new plan must recognize that the situation today in Israel, the Palestinian Authority and the broader Middle East has dramatically changed from the beginning of the peace process in the 1990s.

In the past quarter of a century, the Middle East has devolved into instability. The Iranian regime has significantly expanded its regional operations and, buoyed by the windfall from the nuclear deal, has spent $7 billion on its terror network, including $1 billion to Hezbollah on Israel’s northern border. Tehran’s support for the Assad regime has prolonged the Syrian civil war and allowed the Iranians to position their troops near the Israeli and Jordanian borders.

The rise of the Islamic State and its sudden expansion from Iraq into Syria shocked the region, proving that power vacuums enable non-state actors to establish a base of operations from which they can threaten their host nations and neighboring states. The presence of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda affiliates in the Sinai Peninsula is further evidence of this point.

Within the Palestinian body politic, the Palestinian Authority lost control of the Gaza Strip in a bloody civil war to Hamas, the internationally recognized terrorist organization, in 2006. The strip is now home to numerous terrorist organizations, supported and funded by Iran to the tune of up to $100 million per year. The result has been thousands of mortars, rockets and missiles fired into Israeli civilian centers in the past 15 years.

It is abundantly clear that the Middle East has irrevocably changed over the past 25 years. Perhaps the best evidence of this change is the forging of new relationships that were impossible to imagine even a decade ago.

In 2016, I visited the United Arab Emirates; in October of 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Sultan Qaboos bin Said in Oman; and last summer, the Bahrain hosted the “Peace to Prosperity” conference. All three countries’ ambassadors were present in the White House as Trump unveiled his plan.

Yet despite the dramatic changes in the region’s political and security dynamics, the plan’s critics still cling to a political solution codified in the 1993 Oslo Accords. Applying a 1990s solution to today’s environment is a mistake. It is like insisting everyone continue using a pager in the era of smartphones.

Trump’s vision for peace is one such smartphone, adapted to the current political and security environment in Israel, the Palestinian Authority and the region.

The plan provides the opportunity for the Palestinians to build the necessary institutions they currently lack. Multiple initiatives focus on ensuring effective governance, expanding the Palestinian educational and health-care systems and, perhaps most notably, guaranteeing foreign investment of $50 billion over 10 years. Imagine what Palestinian society could achieve with this opportunity.

No doubt, the Kurds, Tibetans, Chechens or any other group would be so appreciative of this effort that that they would not hesitate to accept this chance. Only President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority would have the chutzpah to reject yet another overture and demand more.

In this new Middle East, the plan also guarantees Israel’s security needs. After decades of terrorism, a Palestinian civil war and multiple operations in Gaza against Hamas, Israel must retain the ability to defend itself, which requires, at a minimum, control of the Jordan Valley.

In ignoring history and the changing realities, the plan’s critics are condemning Israel — and the Palestinian people — to repeat the results of the last quarter-century of failed peace efforts. This is the popular definition of insanity: repeating the same formula — which failed at Oslo in 1993, at Camp David in 2000, and with Ehud Olmert’s offer in 2008 — but expecting a different result.

Many U.S. officials have remarked that this may be the “last chance” for the Palestinians. Those who claim to be their friends would do well to heed these words, recognize that time is working against them, and accept that the new reality in the Middle East requires adopting new solutions. Do not doom Israel and the Palestinian people to the mistakes of the past.

It’s time to toss out the pager and buy a smartphone.