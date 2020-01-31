

(Tom Toles/The Washington Post)

This is Round 49… and you’re you!

Over the past two weeks, we asked you to pick the three surviving Democratic primary candidates you found to be the strongest, and we offered you a chance to share a witty insight into the race we might publish — a “quip pro quote,” one of you observed.

More than 14,000 of you voted. Thousands shared remarks. Hundreds misspelled “Buttigieg.” Fifteen put John Delaney as their first choice. (Hope you 15 have a better afternoon.)

We pored over your responses, and after much number crunching and one too many “Biden his time” puns, we’re ready to present your results. Without further ado, your Power Ranking and punditry for the 2020 Democratic primary.

The Ranking

Three points were awarded to voters’ first choice, two to their second and one to their third. Click on the highlighted yellow text to read insights into the data!

Position Challenger Total Points Change From Our Last Ranking 1. Joe Biden 22,481 — 2. Elizabeth Warren 16,715 UP 1 3. Amy Klobuchar 12,230 UP 2 4. Bernie Sanders 10,126 DOWN 2 5. Pete Buttigieg 10,056 DOWN 1 6. Mike Bloomberg 7,918 — 7. Andrew Yang 2,475 — 8. Michael Bennet 1,218 ADDS TO RANKING 9. Tom Steyer 1,012 DOWN 1 10. Deval Patrick 405 ADDS TO RANKING 11. Tulsi Gabbard 327 ADDS TO RANKING 12. John Delaney (R.I.P.) 138 ADDS TO RANKING

Last week’s ranking: Round 48 | We’ll look back on this as the moment the implosion began

From the Annotations

On Joe Biden

After all the shouting is done, Americans love mediocrity. McDonald's isn't popular because it's good; it's popular because you know what you're getting. The same can be said for Biden. The passionate minority might prefer artisanal cheese and extreme progressive politics, but at the end of the day, fast food and moderate liberalism are going to win.

— Bob in Alexandria, Va.

Biden's closing argument, in both the primaries and the general election, should be: "Joe Biden — because we'd all like to be able to ignore the news for weeks at a time."

— Doug in Mequon, Wis.

You can tell Dems are green; we’re recycling Biden.

— Anonymous

On Elizabeth Warren

This could be a 1980 election. Then, facing a feeble incumbent, Republicans went far right with Ronald Reagan. Forty years later, we have another weak one. Democrats can go left. Warren is the best candidate to forge a fired-up coalition that can win.

— David in New Haven, Conn.

“People don’t vote for what they want. They vote for who they are,” a Post piece proclaimed in August 2018. In the electoral college states that matter, Warren and Sanders are not who the voters are — not even close.

— John in Gallatin Gateway, Mont.

People trust Biden because of who he is, not because of his ideology. People trust Bernie because of his ideology, not because of who he is. People trust Warren because of both.

— Bliss in Cambridge, Mass.

On Amy Klobuchar

It is one thing to lead President Trump in polls at this stage in the campaign; it is quite another to measure up when the Trump campaign and its allies open fire. Klobuchar may have the least vulnerability to negative ads of any of the leading candidates.

— J. Atkins in Macon, Ga.

Klobuchar has been “the one” since the very beginning, but, like with the overlooked smart girl in a teen rom-com, it takes most people far too long to figure that out.

— Anonymous

On Bernie Sanders

Sanders, though not a Democrat, is the soul of the Democratic Party. He is what Democrats were when I grew up. The Clintons brought the party to the center, and America is now paying for the inequality it wrought. I put my money on Bernie.

— Pat in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Most who believe Bernie can flip rural Trump-voting independents have never lived in the areas that flipped from Obama to Trump. My many years of living in the rural Midwest tell me they have it wrong: Those rural voters like Bernie just fine, but there's little chance they'll favor him more than certain competitors over Trump. The path to victory runs through the suburbs, where other Democrats have a better shot.

— Bob in Indiana

In Britain’s recent election, the two principal opponents were an awkwardly coiffed bully who thwarted democratic norms, and a taciturn, fringe 70-something socialist beloved by the young for his authenticity. The bully with the bad haircut won, and I kept thinking, "Thank God this could never happen in America!"

— James in Los Angeles

On Pete Buttigieg

The only certainty this cycle is uncertainty. The perfect pendulum swing would mean a Sanders or Warren nomination, but I’m predicting that the highly educated, boy-faced gay millennial grabs the nod to surprise everyone on both sides of the aisle.

— Joshua in Sugar Hill, N.H.

I have a soft spot for candidates who wield the English language with precision and also know stuff. Thus, Mayor Pete. Biden qualifies on knowing stuff, though I admit his relationship to language is strained. Klobuchar? She’s like meatloaf — uninspired but reassuring.

— William in Maplewood, N.J.

On Mike Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a more competent version of Biden. If Trump fears Biden, he will be even more miserable battling Bloomberg.

— David in Roswell, Ga.

If I could list my first choice as "Bloomberg's money," I would. I’m ready to see what that amount can do when spent trying to elect whoever actually becomes the nominee.

— Addie in Winchester, Va.

Bloomberg is secretly reaching voters where they are: watching television.

— Anonymous

On Andrew Yang

Technology is taking over. The old-school, pro-union Democrat is not going to be relevant to millennials and beyond. What it means to have economic security and a good job is changing, and the party needs to change with it. Only Yang is doing so, and he has the energized base to show for it.

— Katie in San Diego

How many Republicans does it take for a Democrat to win in 2020? Only the ones who support Yang, and there are a ton of them.

— David in San Diego

On Michael Bennet

Bennet is calm, thoughtful, honest and humble. In other words, he doesn’t stand a chance.

— Anonymous

On Deval Patrick

Patrick is the true heir to the Obama coalition. He has a track record of achievement in government and the private sector, he’s got a strong vision for America’s spot on the global stage, and he can activate minority communities to show up to vote.

— Norm in Wellesley, Mass.

Deval who?

— James in Lexington, Mass.

On John Delaney

I put Delaney because he’s as close to “None of the Above” as I could get.

— Anonymous

On Everyone and Everything Else

Must one appear on “Dancing With the Stars” to get name recognition in this country?

— Anonymous

The race to the left feels like that one kid running to the opposite team's soccer goal. You're proud the kid had a goal but discouraged they didn't listen to the crowd screaming at them to go the other way.

— Catherine in Los Angeles

Can’t we all agree this was more fun when Williamson was in the race?

— Clark in Vienna, Va.

Pundits miss a lot because they’re always talking instead of listening.

— Anonymous

Point taken. We’ll take our cue from Anonymous (show yourself!) and let you all go without any more prognosticating from us… until next week. C’mon, it’s the first round after Iowa! We simply can’t resist. But until then, keep up the great work. And pour one out for Rep. John Kevin Delaney.

Read more on 2020:

Jennifer Rubin: What are Democratic primary voters thinking?

David Byler: Bloomberg is trying to buy the Democratic nomination. It may not be for sale.

Eugene Robinson: Democrats need to focus on picking the best candidate to beat Trump