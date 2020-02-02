This might initially seem like no big deal — other organizations have already polled this race, and more surveys are set to be released before Monday night. But, for better or worse, the DMR poll doesn’t just measure reality: It helps create it. Candidates who want to claim late momentum and bring people onto the bandwagon have one less opportunity to do so, and the media and campaigns now lack a benchmark they could have used to evaluate who is overperforming expectations and who is falling short in the aftermath of the race.

AD

AD

In primaries, there’s a well-documented bandwagon effect. Voters aren’t divided into rigid partisan camps, since they’re all in the same party, and a candidate who claims to be surging can attract voters who want to support a winner. Polls can be the grease on the wheels on the bandwagon — if candidates can point to a good, late poll showing that they’re gaining momentum, they can get more media coverage and draw more supporters. But now the DMR poll, which could have helped someone gain speed, is no longer in play.

Primaries are also partially governed by expectations. If a candidate outperforms the expectations of the media, voters and other campaigns, they’re likely to earn positive coverage and attract new supporters from candidates who didn’t hit their marks. Given pollster Ann Selzer’s reputation, the DMR poll would have helped everyone set expectations for who is going to win or lose Monday. Voters and journalists have enough data from other pollsters to effectively set expectations, but some will feel emboldened to substitute unsubstantiated rumors for the real DMR poll and think about the race in a much less rigorous way.

Other pollsters have released surveys, so we won’t be going into Iowa completely blind. But this last-minute crisis hasn’t just changed what we know about the contest: It’s changed the dynamics of the caucuses, too.