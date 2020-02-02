We always knew that two-thirds of the Senate was not going to vote to remove President Trump. However, if at the onset of the president’s impeachment trial, you had told me that the House managers would methodically prove to the satisfaction of any rational human being that Trump extorted a foreign government to announce baseless allegations against a political rival; would be able to tease out that the Trumpian Republican Party is now devoted to the notion that the president can do no wrong (at least no impeachable wrong) in pursuit of reelection; would reveal the utter spinelessness of Republican senators as accomplices to a coverup; and even manage to prove the proceedings not only illegitimate but not even a “trial” in everyday parlance, I would have said that was asking too much.