We always knew that two-thirds of the Senate was not going to vote to remove President Trump. However, if at the onset of the president’s impeachment trial, you had told me that the House managers would methodically prove to the satisfaction of any rational human being that Trump extorted a foreign government to announce baseless allegations against a political rival; would be able to tease out that the Trumpian Republican Party is now devoted to the notion that the president can do no wrong (at least no impeachable wrong) in pursuit of reelection; would reveal the utter spinelessness of Republican senators as accomplices to a coverup; and even manage to prove the proceedings not only illegitimate but not even a “trial” in everyday parlance, I would have said that was asking too much.

Had you told me the House managers would reveal that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone was, according to former national security adviser John Bolton, physically present when Trump issued his corrupt orders and, therefore, perpetrated a fraud on the Senate and committed a grievous professional breach of ethics, I would have doubted it.

Had you told me the House managers could present damning evidence of the involvement of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, thoroughly debunked the Crowdstrike conspiracy, removed any doubt that former vice president Joe Biden had acted in the national interest in pressuring Ukraine to fire a corrupt prosecutor and made perfectly clear that Biden was the 2020 candidate Trump fears the most, I (and likely, Biden) wouldn’t have believed it.

Along the way, House managers stripped the bark off phony Republican hawks who could find nothing wrong with extorting an ally in a hot war with Russia, decapitated “constitutional conservatives” who have become defenders of autocracy and showed off some of their brightest stars including Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff (Calif.), Jason Crow (Colo.), Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) and Val Demings (Fla.).

History will treat them all well and take note that when truth and constitutional government were on the line they did their jobs in exemplary fashion. That is “winning” by any legitimate measure. And for that we can say, well done.

