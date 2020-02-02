Had you told me the House managers would reveal that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone was, according to former national security adviser John Bolton, physically present when Trump issued his corrupt orders and, therefore, perpetrated a fraud on the Senate and committed a grievous professional breach of ethics, I would have doubted it.
Had you told me the House managers could present damning evidence of the involvement of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, thoroughly debunked the Crowdstrike conspiracy, removed any doubt that former vice president Joe Biden had acted in the national interest in pressuring Ukraine to fire a corrupt prosecutor and made perfectly clear that Biden was the 2020 candidate Trump fears the most, I (and likely, Biden) wouldn’t have believed it.
Along the way, House managers stripped the bark off phony Republican hawks who could find nothing wrong with extorting an ally in a hot war with Russia, decapitated “constitutional conservatives” who have become defenders of autocracy and showed off some of their brightest stars including Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff (Calif.), Jason Crow (Colo.), Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) and Val Demings (Fla.).
History will treat them all well and take note that when truth and constitutional government were on the line they did their jobs in exemplary fashion. That is “winning” by any legitimate measure. And for that we can say, well done.
Read more:
Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent: New Bolton revelations show Trump’s trial is more corrupt than we thought