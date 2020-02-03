ERNST: So, I was just pointing out that Iowa has very smart voters, very educated caucus-goers. And if they’re paying attention to all the dynamics with the candidates, that might be something that they would take into consideration.

TAPPER: The Republicans have been defending President Trump, saying his pressure campaign with Ukraine had nothing to do with electoral politics, had nothing to do with Biden’s campaign.

I'm wondering if you think that, by linking them, you undermine that argument at all?

ERNST: I don’t think it undermined at all.

I think that, again, what we have seen is the Democrats presenting their case. And I think it just really did show that there was something of concern with Burisma. And so I think that — excuse me — the Democrats can follow that. They will make that decision as they go to the caucuses tonight.

But I do think, overall, there is a corruption issue in Ukraine. We have pointed this out for years. I know…

TAPPER: Not necessarily about the Bidens, you’re saying. Just in general, there is a corruption issue.

ERNST: Not necessarily. In general, there is a corruption issue there. …

TAPPER: But that does seem to undermine the argument that this wasn’t about electoral politics, given that you’re saying you want to see how the mention of Joe and Hunter Biden — and we should point out, there is no evidence that anybody did anything illegal regarding the Bidens and Ukraine.

And Joe Biden was carrying out U.S. policy.

But it does — it does seem to suggest that you think that this could have an effect.

ERNST: I think this does. Whether that was the intention or not, now everything is tied together. …

TAPPER: He didn’t mention corruption in that call, though, as you know. He just mentioned Joe and Hunter Biden and Burisma. And then he mentioned this conspiracy theory about Ukraine interfering in the election in 2016.

ERNST: Right.

So, again, probably not something that I would have done. It's out there. He's done it.

TAPPER: So, because — so it was wrong?

ERNST: He’s done it now.