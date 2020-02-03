That just added to the excitement and unpredictability of a race in which at least four candidates have a shot at winning and as many as five might hit double digits. What, if anything, are we going to learn Monday night at the start of a race that could drag on for months?

First, we will see if we effectively get down to three or four candidates. The candidates who finish far back might not drop out yet, but they will, for all intents and purposes, disappear from consideration and are unlikely to qualify for the Feb. 19 debate (for which only former vice president Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have qualified so far). A candidate who does not get at least a delegate in Iowa or New Hampshire (which adhere to a 15 percent threshold) would have to either score in double digits in four national or early-state polls, or, alternatively, 12 percent in Nevada or South Carolina or be left on the sidelines. As much as we focus on the top slots, we’ll also effectively see the end of the road for some others.

Second, we won’t be able to pinpoint all the reasons a candidate stumbles, but if Warren (Mass.), Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) fall short, the impeachment trial may be to blame. Not only did it drag them away to sit in the Senate trial and swallow up the political coverage, but it also provided some unintended benefits for Biden, who got a clean bill of health from Democrats (and even some Republicans) and evidence he really is the candidate Trump fears the most.

Third, one of the candidates most interested in the results is not on the ballot. Mike Bloomberg has been climbing in the polls in part because of the eye-popping money (about $200 million) he has spent. His campaign also gleefully declares that he is living rent-free in Trump’s brain. Trump felt compelled to insult Bloomberg’s height (would this get a laugh on a grade school playground?), falsely suggesting he was negotiating for a raised platform at the next debate (for which he has not even qualified). Bloomberg’s spokesperson retorted, “He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.” Bloomberg himself reiterated that Trump “lies about everything so you shouldn’t be surprised that he said things like that.” (Even if Bloomberg does not win the nomination, an unlimited barrage of negative ads from him may drive Trump batty.) A big win by Sanders and a poor showing by Biden would raise his prospects considerably.

Fourth, we will find out how far, if at all, Warren has fallen from her highs in the polls last fall. Iowa will be an early indicator as to whether the fights with Sanders over the viability of a female candidate helped her with women. Support from the super-progressive wing of the party has sloshed back and forth between these two. After Monday night’s results, we will have a much better idea as to whether either one can consolidate, hoping to be crowned as the left-wing’s champion to go up against whoever emerges from the pack of moderates.

Fifth, we will see if a gay mayor from a modest-sized Midwest city who was utterly unknown to most Americans outside South Bend, Ind., a year ago can be competitive in a presidential race with career politicians, including a former vice president. It is easy to forget, since his place among the top four candidates has become ho-hum, how extraordinary his campaign has been. Pete Buttigieg’s status as the first openly gay candidate competitive in presidential politics represents a breathtaking shift in a country in which same-sex marriage was legalized nationally less than five years ago.

